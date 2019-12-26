KEARNEY — The next several months will feature music by a variety of musicians at various venues in central Nebraska.
From classical to Americana to pop and country, the musical season will give patrons a chance to enjoy music here in central Nebraska.
Jan. 11 — Josh Hoyer performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series, The Balcony, Loomis
Jan. 17 — Fry Street Quartet, performing classical music from the masters of the genre through modern composers, The Tassel, Holdrege
Jan. 25 — RetroActive, performing the music of the ’80s, Minden Opera House, Minden
Feb. 1 — Rod Picott performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series, The Balcony, Loomis
Feb. 6 — Terry Barber Trio featuring vocals by former Chanticleer member Terry Barber, presented by Kearney Concert Association, Merryman Performing Arts Center
Feb. 15 — Koe Wetzel performs as part of Red Dirt on the River, Viaero Center
Feb. 17 — Noah Rogoff, cello, and Nathan Buckner, piano, perform as part of the Concerts-on-the-Platte series, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Feb. 25 — Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Feb. 21 — Kevin & Heidi Cheng, performing on piano and violin, Minden Opera House, Minden
March 6 — All Hands on Deck, Big Band salute to Bob Hope’s 1942 USO tour, part of the Merryman’s Performance Season, Merryman Performing Arts Center
March 13 — The Young Irelanders, formed by the Irish Cultural Academy, performs traditional Irish music, presented by Kearney Concert Association, Kearney High School
March 13-14 — New Music Festival, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney
March 24 — The Lettermen, an evening of non-stop harmony, part of the Merryman’s Performance Season, Merryman Performing Arts Center
March 26 — Nashville Legacy featuring the music of Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins and the old Nashville sound, The Tassel, Holdrege
March 30 — Christopher Williams performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series, The Balcony, Loomis
April 13 — Amanda Wilton, viola, performs as part of the Concerts-on-the-Platte series, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney
April 18 — Jeff Black performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert series, The Balcony, Loomis
April 21 — Classic Nashville Live!, celebrating the music of Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and others, part of the Merryman’s Performance Season, Merryman Performing Arts Center
April 24 — Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio featuring longtime partner Vinny Raniolo on guitar, presented by Kearney Concert Association, Merryman Performing Arts Center
April 28 — Kearney Symphony Orchestra, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney
June 6 — Bill Forness & The Tennessee Two perform the music of Johnny Cash, Minden Opera House, Minden
July 23 — Diamond Rio, Buffalo County Fair, Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
