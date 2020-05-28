KEARNEY — The staff at Crane River Theater hopes the creativity of children continues even when they can’t gather together.
“We want kids to be able to still create, have fun and be artistic,” said Steve Barth, director of the company. “Obviously we can’t do that in large groups so we wanted to find that opportunity, virtually, online. Seth and I came up with this idea of reaching out to our past Explore Theater teachers from across the country. We’ve been doing this for the last four weeks, offering a total of 15 classes.”
Barth, along with Crane River Theater education director Seth Mavigliano, will offer another series of theater classes, via Zoom, for children beginning June 8 called “Creativity on Camera!” Classes are $20 for each series. A computer, webcam and microphone are required for the classes.
“While we’re still dealing with COVID-19, we want to get creative and offer some more classes,” Barth said.
Mavigliano felt good about the first series of classes, based on some feedback he received from a parent.
“One of my favorite comments was that this class was one of the only things that their child was invested in during this,” he said. “They didn’t want to do their schoolwork, they didn’t want to do their chores — but they made sure to make their puppet, the coolest puppet for our ‘Creativity on Camera!’ class.”
Mavigliano noted that many children lack an opportunity to fully engage in a craft or an activity. The theater classes he supervises gives young people a chance to act, perform and exercise their imaginations.
And Barth noted that the classes can expand the social horizon of children staying at home.
“These kids are spending a lot of time with moms and dads and brothers and sisters right now,” he said. “To have another face beyond their families, someone to inspire and create with them, that’s been really great.”
And since Crane River Theater offers the classes online, the students from throughout the country can register.
“We’ve had students who connected with their cousins across the country,” Mavigliano said. “We had some girls in California who have cousins here in Kearney. They’ve been able to take classes together and see each other and talk with each other after class. That’s been really valuable for those families since they can’t be with each other right now.”
With class sizes limited to 15 students, Barth and Mavigliano strive to keep “Creativity on Camera!” interactive.
“The fun thing about this is that it’s not just a teacher teaching the entire time,” Barth said. “It’s not a webinar, either. With the small class size, our teachers can interact, talk with the students and engage with them. The children perform into the camera for the teachers. There’s a lot of live interaction.”
No child sits and watches.
Mavigliano said, “We made sure that each student has a voice in these classes because I think that’s something that kids are missing out on right now, not being in school. We’ve really focused on being sure that each child as an individualized time to interact and have fun with the teacher.”
To help facilitate those goals — and to allow students to interact with others of their own age — Mavigliano divided the classes by age groups.
While some aspects of theater education can’t be replicated online, Mavigliano believes that his teaching staff have devised specialized theater games to compensate. He also intends to have a finished product from the classes.
“Our main goal is to have some sort of video that we can share with parents by the end of the week,” he said.
In the first series of classes, the students created puppet shows that Mavigliano edited together.
“We put together a giant puppet show where everybody has lines and blocking and fun stuff like that,” he said. “We’ve also done character introduction shows that are like a game show were kids create these wild characters throughout the week. At the end of the week, we have an interview where the teacher talks to the characters and we recorded that.”
The final projects gives parents and family members a chance to see the results of the classes.
“And they can see the results anywhere across the country,” Barth added.
Mavigliano sees many benefits to the classes.
“For children, staying creative right now is very important,” he said. “Having the ability to get together and make a product, that can really boost confidence levels, is a great way to connect with other people through theater and art — and to learn about yourself. It’s really a big confidence booster. There’s always a huge transformation for the kids from the beginning of the week to the end, to see how they’re smiling and how physical they are with their movements. By the end of the session, the students aren’t so shy and reserved. You can tell they are having a good time.”