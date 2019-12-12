KEARNEY — For director Steve Barth, “Elf the Musical” turns the tables on a loss of innocence.
Based on the movie, “Elf,” the story follows Buddy who quickly realizes that he stands out in a world of elves at the North Pole. Instead of losing his faith in humanity and in the goodness of people, Buddy helps others find their love of Christmas — and each other.
“It’s really the exact opposite of a loss of innocence,” Barth said. “A loss of innocence suggests that people will think that Santa isn’t real or maybe they’re looking for magic when it isn’t really there. It’s quite the contrast; this is Buddy’s vision of a beautiful world in which everybody believes in Santa — and magic is actually what wins.”
Barth cites the song “I’ll Believe in You” as an example of how Buddy looks for the good in people.
“The mom and the brother sing a duet where Buddy has told them that he will help them out if they will write a letter to Santa,” Barth said. “So they sing a song about believing that things can get better and they can create better relationships. During the course of the show, Buddy encourages everyone to believe in themselves, believe in each other and believe in Santa.”
Crane River Theater presents “Elf the Musical” at 7 p.m. Dec. 19-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$35 for adults and $15-$25 for students.
“The musical really does capture all the magic of the film but it also includes a lot of wonderful musical numbers,” Barth said. “Buddy is at the North Pole with Santa and all the elves and he thinks that he is an elf. He quickly learns that he is actually human and that his dad is in New York City — and is on the naughty list.”
This news upsets Buddy. Santa sends him off to find his father.
“Buddy is very excited to meet his real dad and sings a number called, ‘The World’s Greatest Dad,’” the director said. “He gets to New York City and to the Empire State Building where he meets his dad — and it is not quite what he anticipated. His dad is more hesitant about the whole thing. Buddy has to work a little harder than he anticipated.”
Along the way, Buddy meets a large number of wonderful characters.
“He warms them up to the idea of Christmas, the holiday spirit and believing in Santa Claus,” Barth said. “I guess I’m going to give it away but by the end of the show he’s essentially won them all over. Snow starts to fall, Santa’s sleigh, driven by Christmas spirit, starts to rise into the air and everybody lives happily ever after.”
With a cast of almost 50 members, the show features some Crane River Theater regulars, professional performers and community members.
“The joy of this musical is that we have all these wonderful kids that play our North Pole elves,” Barth said. “We have Santa and Mrs. Claus and one of our alumni, Dan Beckmann, who played Shrek and also played Professor Harold Hill in ‘The Music Man,’ he’s back playing Buddy. He couldn’t be a better Buddy. He’s just fantastic.”
It also helps that Barth loves Christmas.
“Going into rehearsals every single day and being surrounded by Santa and Mrs. Claus and the elves, all this festive music and joyful dancing, it’s hard not to fall into the spirit the show exudes,” he said.
For the sets, Barth needed to create scenes at Santa’s workshop, Central Park, Rockefeller Center and other places. He also promised falling snow, icebergs moving across the stage and tons of toys.
“Wooden rocking horses, toy soldiers, stuffed animals larger than you and I — lots of different toys in the workshop,” he said. “I think audiences will see, literally within seconds, the stage transforming into new environments. I think there are 13 different locations in the show and I also think the audience will be just as taken with those transitions as with the acting and singing.”
As for the music, Barth looks to one number to help define the show — “Sparklejollyywinklejingly.”
“The energy that all the actors exude is all that,” he said. “The scenery, the costumes and all of those things exude a sparklejollytwinlejingly quality.”
“Elf the Musical” appeals to audiences of all ages.
“This show falls right before the holidays so peoples’ families, who are coming into town, can have Christmas celebrations during the day and then come to the show at night,” Barth said. “It’s such a perfect opportunity of family members of all ages to come and enjoy something festive. You have absolutely crazy characters that will appeal to kids and then there is a heart-warming story that’s involved there, too.”
