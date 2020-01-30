Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...VALLEY, GREELEY, SHERMAN, HOWARD, DAWSON, BUFFALO, GOSPER, PHELPS AND KEARNEY COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZING FOG MAY CAUSE SOME SLICK PATCHES ON SOME ROADWAYS AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&