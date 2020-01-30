KEARNEY — Steve Barth wants central Nebraska audiences to share the experience of theater.
“Our theme that we’ve been using for 2020 is ‘Share the Experience,’” said Barth, director of Crane River Theater. “This is a season that is very audience friendly and has a wide variety of ways to capture an audience.”
The company’s first production, Songs from the Movies, March 5-7, will feature well-known music presented at The World Theatre.
“We’re doing it there just as The World Theatre is getting renovated, we’re going to jump in there for a live show, which will be very exciting,” Barth said. “It’s nice to be in an old movie house and hearing all these classic film songs from the last century. We have songs from the 1940s up to ‘Frozen’ from last year.”
Barth will introduce the 2020 season during a launch party at 7 p.m. today at The World Theatre. A social hour begins at 6 p.m. Admission for the party is $20. Season ticket holders will be admitted at no charge.
Barth first viewed “God of Carnage” while in New York. Crane River Theater will present the show June 4-7 at The World Theatre.
“I’ve always been drawn to that show,” he said. “It’s typically been a celebrity vehicle. When I saw the show it had James Gandolfini, Annie Potts, Jeff Daniels and Hope Davis — all these famous movie and TV stars. There’s a moment in the show that caught me so off guard, and the entire audience, that I had to go back the next night and see it again.”
Crane River Theater offers two musicals this season, “Cinderella,” June 19-July 3, and “Mama Mia!” July 24-Aug. 9.
“The nice part about ‘Mama Mia!’ is that not only is the music so recognizable but the story is infectious and the energy is palpable,” Barth said. “It’s going to be one of those shows that really does have the audience dancing in the aisles. I know we say that sometimes, but this time it might actually happen.”
For the company’s Destination Show, Barth plans to present “Letters From Home,” created by Crane River alumnus Dan Beckmann and his business partner.
“It’s a very USO-Bob-Hope style show with some wonderful tap dancing and music,” Barth said. “Obviously, if you know Dan Beckmann, there will be a lot of comedy in it, too. He’s really good at that.”
The season will finish with “A Christmas Story,” based on the movie of the same title about a boy’s fascination with a Red Ryder BB gun.
While the shows may not necessarily fit into a neat and tidy theme, the style of each show fits into a particular slot.
“We’ve created a dynamic of doing a concert show, a destination production, a big summer festival at the park; so we try to pick shows that fit that dynamic,” the director said. “I think we have a season that will not let down our audiences.”
Barth grew up in central Nebraska. After leaving for college and a stint in New York City, he returned to establish Crane River Theater.
“I grew up in Kearney so I’m automatically invested here and think that this is a great place,” he said. “When we began Crane River Theater, I was hopeful that people would come in and share this same love that I have for this community — and really share in the arts here.”
Barth notes that all of the artists Crane River Theater brought to Kearney want to return.
“They come back, not just to perform again and not just for another job, but they come back because they love the people here,” he said. “They have lots of other jobs in lots of other places where they could go. They love how this community has embraced Crane River Theater — and the arts in general. There’s just this wonderful energy that exists here, something they can be a part of.”
That sense of community helps with Crane River Theater’s mission of lifting up the arts in creating a richer and more vibrant community.
“We have communities more than twice our size that are envious of the support and the excitement we have for the arts in Kearney,” he said. “That’s a strong testament to the people of Kearney.”