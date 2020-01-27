Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG AFFECTING PARTS OF BUFFALO COUNTY... AIRPORT OBSERVATIONS AND TRAFFIC CAMERAS INDICATED DENSE FOG WAS REDUCING THE VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT KEARNEY ...INCLUDING INTERSTATE 80 FROM ODESSA EAST TO THE GIBBON EXIT. THIS FOG WAS FAIRLY LOCALIZED AND COULD CONTINUE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. THOSE TRAVELING SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR DRASTICLY REDUCED VISIBILITY AROUND KEARNEY...AND USE CAUTION.