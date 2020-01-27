KEARNEY — Crane River Theater will celebrate its 2020 season with a launch party at 7 p.m. Thursday at The World Theatre in Kearney.
The event, which also includes a social hour at 6 p.m., will feature complimentary hor d’oeuvres and live entertainment. Recipients of Crane River Theater’s Taking Flight Award also will be announced.
Tickets are $20 but 2020 season ticket holders will be admitted at no charge. RSVP by Wednesday.
For more information, call 308-627-5796 or visit CraneRiverTheater.org.