KEARNEY — Country music group Diamond Rio and “America’s Got Talent” winner Darci Lynne Farmer will headline entertainment for Thursday and Friday nights at the 2020 Buffalo County Fair.
The dates were announced this morning by the Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships.
The Diamond Rio concert will be at 8 p.m. July 23.
The Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour show will start at 7 p.m. July 24.
Both shows will be at the LandMark Implement Arena in the Buffalo County Exposition Center.
“The start of this year’s entertainment is great. We wanted to bring some classic sounds to the fair with our Throwback Thursday and Diamond Rio is a perfect fit with so many incredible hits,” Buffalo County Fair Manager Dave Roseberry said in a press release. “We continue to look for the right balance of variety with the entertainment we book.”
“Darci Lynne & Friends is a great addition to the fair lineup,” he added. “She is 100 percent an entertainer and captures a wide variety of audiences.”
Ticket sales will start at 10 a.m. this Friday at www.etix.com or by calling 866-301-1201.
Costs are $14.99 plus fees for Diamond Rio and $20-$50 plus fees for Darci Lynne & Friends.
For more information about the Buffalo County Fair, visit www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Roseberry said work continues on booking the fair’s Saturday night entertainment, along with a outside stage show and strolling and specialty acts.
Diamond Rio’s most recent release, “I Made It,” is the group’s 10th studio album. Signed by Arista Records in 1991, its debut single “Meet In The Middle” was a No. 1 hit. Others hits that followed include “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable” and “In A Week or Two.”
Band members recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. They have sold more than 10 million albums and won Grammy and Dove awards in addition to six CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year wins.
Diamond Rio, the longtime spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, have raised more than $1 million for nonprofits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
Oklahoma native Darci Lynne Farmer won NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” competition at age 12 by garnering the most final performance votes in the show’s history.
Her musical “friends” include divaesque rabbit Petunia; shy, soulful mouse Oscar; and sarcastic old woman Edna. Singing through her friends helped her find a voice and overcome a struggle with shyness.
Since her “America’s Got Talent” win, she has been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “Today.” Her first Christmas special aired Dec. 11 on NBC.
