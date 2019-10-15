KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art presents a Collection Connection, “Doyle Howitt: Wood Wizard.”
The event will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at MONA and is free and open to the public.
Self-taught artist Howitt felt a connection with the energy and beauty of natural wood from an early age, according to a news release. His expert wood turning skills are a labor of love, working with brilliantly colored exotic wood in this manner is a process that involves years to complete one piece.
After the initial turning on the lathe, recently cut green wood can take up to three years to dry out before it is stable enough for final shaping. The wood then is finished by applying many layers of old-world paste wax. It is an approach to making objects that requires a masterful consummate understanding of a laborious, unique and exquisite material.
Howitt graduated from the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney with a degree in business administration and communications in 1956. After obtaining his doctorate, he worked as a school principal and superintendent before returning to Kearney State College (renamed the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1991) to become the director of housing in 1965-1972. He also served as director of the Elderhostel Program.
The event is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Compelled to Tell: Contrast, on view through Jan. 26. For more information, call the museum at 308-865-8559.
