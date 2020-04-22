KEARNEY — Edgar Lynn Oxford, 72, of Kearney, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney after a long illness.
Ed was born Jan. 15, 1948, in Broken Bow to Laurence and Marjorie Oxford.
Ed attended grade school at Myers School (District 278), a mile east of where he grew up on the Devine Ranch east of Pressey Park. He graduated from Oconto High School in 1966. He went to work for Sargent Irrigation right out of high school and worked there a few years before going to work for Gilbert Horn.
While working for Gilbert, he met Vicki Arnold, and after a short courtship, they were married at the Burr Oak Church, July 22, 1972. To this union, two boys were born, Riley Jo and Cody Lynn. It was love at first sight for both of them. Ed married his best friend and lifelong companion. They never went anywhere without each other.
Ed and Vicki moved to Sargent in the summer of 1973 to work on the Rogers River Ranch west of Sargent. The family lived in the Sargent area until 2004, moving for a short time back closer to home in 1978. But Sargent had become our “home” and we missed it and moved back a year later. Ed worked several jobs throughout his life in Sargent, including Coop, Sargent Sale Barn and city of Sargent.
Ed found his true passion was entrepreneurship. He started and ran Ed’s Greenhouse, and then Little Log Co., and later Logs and More for many years. He and his helpers made thousands of birdhouses and sold them all over the United States and some out of the country. Ed created the original log birdhouse! He was proud of selling 1,000 log birdhouses on QVC in person on national TV in less than 8 minutes.
As trends changed, Ed noticed it was the food vendors making the sales at the many craft shows we participated in, so he decided to turn our camper into our first food trailer, and Redneck Catering was born! We moved to Broken Bow in 2004 to be closer to his work. Ed ran Ed’s Redneck Catering until his health was getting worse two years ago. Because of his failing health, we moved to Kearney in February.
Ed was a happy, upbeat, friendly guy. He loved people. He loved and was so proud of his boys and their families. He never felt sorry for himself and never blamed anybody for anything — something he had to keep teaching his wife! Ed was very giving and would share anything he had or give it to you if you needed it. Ed had a relationship with God and was baptized April 21, 1984.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki and two sons, Riley (Melissa) of Comstock and Cody (Steffanie) of Sargent. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Rowdy, Shaylee, Rusty and Tristian; brothers, Paul (Earla) of Burwell and Clayton of Oconto; sister, Ferrall (Gary) Fitch of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Garey Arnold of Kearney; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rodger and Twila Nichols of Sumner.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Marjorie Oxford; and in-laws, Jerk and Jean Arnold. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Dean and Rollie Jay.
