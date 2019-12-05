KEARNEY — Robert Benton, associate professor of music and low brass at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, knows several ways to emphasize the importance of low brass instruments.
One way will occur at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for the annual concert, Merry Tuba Christmas, at the Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the performance is free.
“It’s going to feature a whole bunch of kids to adults to retired people, all playing Christmas carols on tubas and low brass,” Benton said. “We will have a lot of UNK music students participating. It’s going to be a good time.”
The concert helps kick off the holiday season.
As for the type of music that works well with tubas and euphoniums, Benton has a quick answer — anything.
“That’s one of the things that low brass players typically believe,” he said. “We can do anything those high brass players or those violin players can do. The versatility of our instruments is kind of the point of this concert.”
Tuba advocate and Indiana University music professor Harvey Phillips started the Merry Tuba Christmas concerts in 1974 as a tribute to his teacher and mentor, William J. Bell. Phillips organized the first concert at the Ice Rink at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza.
Since then the concerts have spread throughout the country.
Benton looks for a strong arrangement of holiday music for this type of low brass concert.
“A very good arrangement is important,” he said. “We can’t just take a piece of choral music and try to transpose it. It’s important that we have good arrangements. The book we use each year has high-quality arrangements for a variety of ages — which is also important.”
American composer Alec Wilder created a book of low brass holiday music for the first Merry Tuba Christmas — the same book that many groups throughout the country continue to use.
“He put together those arrangements 30 or 40 years ago,” Benton said. “It takes a certain amount of knowledge of the instrument to make a good arrangement for low brass and to make all the voices clearly heard so no one has to compete for aural space.”
Past Merry Tuba Christmas concerts in Kearney have attracted performers from throughout the state. Music teachers often bring their students with them, giving them experience in quickly learning material and experience in performing on stage with a large group. The players begin practicing the music at 8:30 a.m. and perform it four hours later.
Benton’s second way to emphasize the importance of low brass music comes in the form of a YouTube video; a reason why there is no such thing as a Merry Trumpet Christmas.
“If you’re curious, after this interview you should Google ‘why there’s no trumpet Christmas,’” Benton said. “It will be hilarious.”
A video posted a decade ago on YouTube features several Christmas carols performed by dozens of squealing trumpets over a background of pleasant-sounding strings. Comments about the video include this note: “It’s got everything, the holding over, the competition to see who holds over longest to get that last cut-off, who can get the highest, who can get that last squeal in before the next note comes.”
For Benton and other low brass players, the holiday season comes with a good sense of Christmas cheer — and a sense of humor.
