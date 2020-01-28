KEARNEY — Noelle Bohaty wanted to explore human experiences of displacement, disorder and discomfort that push us to try harder and fly farther.
While planning the upcoming dance concert, she began to see a theme emerging from the dances by guest choreographers Leslie Abegglen and Kathy Diehl.
“I was talking with Leslie about her piece, ‘Lark Ascending.’ I’ve wanted her to restage it since I saw it four years ago,” Bohaty said. “And then we talked about my piece with feathers and all the sudden we realized we had a feather/flying theme going.”
When Diehl told Bohaty the title of her piece, “Snowbirds,” that sealed it. Bohaty decided to call the concert “plucked.”
The lowercase “p” was intentional.
“I think it’s just nice that every letter has the same weight,” Bohaty said. “I think it might be the dancer in me.”
The University Theatre at Kearney and the UNK Dance Program will present “plucked” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Tickets for the production are $10. UNK students are admitted at no charge.
Bohaty will restage a piece she created in 2012 called “hope is the thing with feathers,” based on the poem by Emily Dickinson.
“I also made a new work, ‘How to Make Lemonade,’ that’s kind of a fun and funny short history of dance from music theater to modern dance, in a tongue-in-cheek sort of way,” she said.
Bohaty directs the dance program at UNK. Originally from Nebraska, she studied at Ohio State University and has been teaching for 15 years. Her research interests include dance, theater, text and site-specific performance. Bohaty’s other work included a yearlong residency with middle and high school students from across the state at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln. She also worked as the American College Dance Association Lecturer of Dance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
As a choreographer, Bohaty creates dances from different forms of inspiration.
“With the ‘Thing With Feathers’ piece, the poem came first,” she said. “I originally made it on students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I have a lot of seniors this year and this was just the perfect piece for them. It’s technically difficult. There are a lot of difficult lifts, but I think they’re ready for it.”
In her artist statement, Bohaty says: “I quietly hoard moments, photos, language and movement that speak to the universality of humanity; to feel, for one moment, fully alive and at the precipice of something greater than ourselves. It leaks from my work as dance, text, song, spoken word and captured images. In this sense, the performers are as important to me as the witnesses. By shining light in our dark places, art empowers … and then it heals.”
Transforming a piece of choreography from her mind to the bodies of the performers takes more than just skill and communication.
“You really have to trust your performers to embody the movement and live in the moment,” she said.
Bohaty notes that the concert features both commercial and concert dance.
“I try to encourage our audiences to try to come and experience dance,” she said. “I think the term ‘modern dance’ can feel scary or off-putting in some way. So I’ve tried to make sure that there’s a little something for everyone, whether that is as simple as a contemporary music score. Generally speaking, commercial dance is what you’re going to see in a music video. It’s pretty frontal, the performer makes eye contact with the audience and they will acknowledge that you’re in the audience in some way.”
Concert dance feels different but still can allow audience members to interpret the movement in their own way.
“That can be scary,” the choreographer said. “Some audiences members think they don’t have the knowledge or skill level to do that, but they do. They know so much more than they think. They need to trust themselves.”