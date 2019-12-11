KEARNEY — Faith Christian School has raised the curtain on its first Christmas light display.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, fans of holiday lights pulled into the Faith Christian parking lot, 5710 19th Ave., as if it was a drive-in movie theater. They tuned their radios and enjoyed synchronized lights, music and video, often featuring performances by Faith Christian students.
“It’s really darling, take my word for it. For our first year, it’s an amazing effort,” said Susi Wilkinson, chair of the Faith Christian Foundation Board and one of the many volunteers behind the display.
The light show will play nightly through Dec. 31.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
If viewers compare the Faith Christian show to the synchronized displays on 13th and 14th avenues right off 39th Street in north Kearney, they’re not seeing things, Wilkins said. The brains behind the Faith Christian show — Bill Beb and Chet Klimczak — are the same people who designed and built the displays on 13th and 14th avenues displays that attract bumper-to-bumper viewing during the Christmas season.
Wilkinson said she approached Beb and asked if he would design a light show for Faith Christian. Beb agreed to help and he invited his friend, Klimczak, to join forces.
Dave Rozema, a University of Nebraska at Kearney philosophy professor, wrote the narration for the show based on the biblical Christmas story in the Book of Luke. Faith students sing “Emmanuel” and “Mary Did You Know?”
Wilkinson said a long list of donors supported the show, including Schrock Chiropractic, Brad Brandt Construction, Sonic, Chris Wilkinson, the Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook law firm, Yanda’s Music and Versatile Roofing.
“We asked and people donated,” Wilkinson said. “It’s all free, but we have a box for donations. We’re about $750 short.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.