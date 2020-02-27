KEARNEY — Beyond performing music for children, The String Beans also helps tell the story of Nebraska.
“The String Beans provide a very strong undercurrent of enjoyment and education,” said Jacqueline Abell, director of education at the Museum of Nebraska Art. “They also instill a sense of pride in Nebraska. A lot of their songs are about the state.”
The Lincoln-based children’s band will perform as part of the annual Family Arts Festival, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Nebraska Art. The festival will include opportunities for children to explore different types of art activities. Admission to the event is free.
“Last year The String Beans had to cancel because of the weather,” Abell said. “This year it looks like the weather will hopefully hold out and they will be here. I know that people look forward to seeing the band.”
This year’s theme for the Family Arts Festival is “Cats and Dogs.”
“There will be drawing and painting of stuffed toy cats and dogs,” Abell noted. “We’ll have cross stitch, face painting, print making on fabric, and Guatemala worry dolls. The concept originates from Guatemala. They are little dolls about 2 or 3 inches high that are made from yarn. You tell the doll your worry and then you put it under your pillow when you go to sleep. The doll takes your worries away.”
In addition to the Museum of Nebraska Art, The Archway and the Kearney Area Children’s Museum will help present the Family Arts Festival. This year all events take place at the museum.
Staff from The Archway will help participants create a thaumatrope, an optical toy popular in the 19th century. The toy consists of a disk with an image on both sides, When spun, the images seem to overlap.
Abell sees the festival as a way to celebrate the joy of self expression for children.
“We would like children to feel that MONA is part of the community and that the children are also part of a community, too,” she said. “I think there is a lot of enjoyment in the experiences offered by the festival.”
She also hopes that the event will leave children with a positive effect, the kind that comes from the joy of creating and listening to music by The String Beans, designed specially for young people.
The festival also breeds a sense of familiarity for the children who participate — a familiarity with the museum and an understanding of the art activities, allowing them to continue exploring art after the festival ends.
“It’s about children using their hands,” Abell said. “Children don’t often get enough opportunities to create and express themselves these days. Computer and technology has encroached on the time that children have for free play. We offer active things for children to experience at the festival.”
Abell will get help with the activities from UNK students, community members, MONA docents and staff from the two museums and The Archway.
“The students get experience in working with young children,” she said. “A lot of them are art education or early childhood majors at the university. It gives them a bit of experience and exposes them to having to think on their feet. They never know who is coming up to their table and the abilities of the children.”
Some of the UNK students return year after year to help with the festival.
“There are students who enjoy it so much that they want to do it again, even though I haven’t asked them,” Abell said. “They keep volunteering.”
Two education students, Elizabeth Schott and Braelyn Verba, have volunteered for the previous five years. They are currently student teaching in Texas.
“They can’t come this year because they’re in Houston,” Abell said. “When they finish, they want to get jobs in Nebraska. They gave me their email addresses so I can get in touch with them next year so they can help with the festival. We get really nice people and the atmosphere is so nice. Everyone feels engaged in something very positive at the festival. Everyone leaves feeling uplifted after getting to make some art.”