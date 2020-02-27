Weather Alert

...BRIEF BURST OF SNOW THIS AFTERNOON... A BRIEF BURST OF SNOW WILL MOVE NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. WHILE LITTLE TO NO SNOW ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED, IF TRAVELING, BE READY FOR RAPID REDUCTIONS TO VISIBILITY TO AS LOW AS ONE MILE, AND POSSIBLY A FEW SLICK SPOTS ON BRIDGES AND ELEVATED SURFACES. SNOW MAY GRADUALLY MIX WITH RAIN MID TO LATE AFTERNOON BEFORE ENDING COMPLETELY BY 5PM.