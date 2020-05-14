KEARNEY — With warmer weather, opportunities to learn about birds multiply.
John W. Fitzpatrick, director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, wrote on the lab’s website, birds.cornell.edu, “I often talk about the power of birds, but this year they take on an even more powerful meaning. They enliven our days, brighten the trees, serenade in our backyards and city parks, and bestow us with so much joy and hope, all bundled together in feathers and lively personalities.”
The lab, part of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., offers free information on its website along with classes starting at $39. Topics include:
- “Joy of Birdwatching,” $39
- “Nature Journaling and Field Sketching,” $99
- “eBird Essentials,” free
- “Think Like a Bird: Understanding Bird Behavior,” $59
- “Be a Better Birder: Duck and Waterfowl Identification,” $59
- “Be a Better Birder: How to Identify Bird Songs,” $59
- “Ornithology: Comprehensive Bird Biology,” $239
- “Feeder Birds: Identification and Behavior,” $59
- “Spring Field Ornithology — Northeast,” $129
- “Anything but Common: The Hidden Life of the American Crow,” $59
The site also features video of open lectures presented at no cost. Topics include the decoding of bird sounds, the study of nighttime bird migration, the recovery of ospreys, the loss of 3 billion birds in our environment, young bird researchers and life in a penguin colony.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology brings together scientists, students and people from all walks of life in the quest to generate new knowledge while conserving the shared experiences of the natural world.