KEARNEY — Beki Hemingway and Randy Kirkman miss the energy of a live audience.
“I think every musician we know is in that place where we’re very thankful for technology because it allows us to reach out from our homes,” Hemingway said. “But nothing beats an audience. That weird feeling of interacting with your screen is always there.”
Hemingway feels fortunate that she gets to make music with her husband, Kirkman.
“At least we have each other to interact with,” she noted. “But you know, his stage persona has always been very deadpan so I have that to contend with, too.”
Regardless of their personalities and the restrictions on travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hemingway and Kirkman, who have performed in central Nebraska on several occasions, will record live performances of their new music. Patrons can watch the videos online beginning today, continuing until Aug. 9, through a link on the Kearney Public Library’s webpage and Facebook page. There is no charge to watch the videos.
“We have a new album called ‘Earth and Asphalt’ coming out that we’ve been working on during our lockdown,” Hemingway said. “It’s crowd-funded, our first foray into that. We used Kickstarter to fund the album. It’s in the final phases. We finished recording it less than a week ago.”
The duo, former residents of Colorado, moved their home base to Ireland four years ago after spending some time housesitting in the country. They recorded their latest album in their home in Dundalk in County Louth about halfway between Dublin and Belfast. Their village faces the Irish Sea on the eastern side of Ireland.
Hemingway and Kirkman write personal singer/songwriter songs that mix acoustic and electric instruments, highlighting various styles — Americana, gospel, folk and even a bit of old-fashioned pop.
“We always bring in a producer at the end of the recording process, mainly to keep our marriage sane,” Hemingway said. “We worked with Conor Brady, the guitarist for The Commitments. He’s worked with Sinéad O’Connor and a few other people I’m sure you’ve heard of.”
After recording their songs, Hemingway and Kirkman spend time listening critically to the music, looking for ways to make it better.
“People think that when you’re done recording, you’re done with the album,” she said. “But there are still a lot of steps. We think we’ll have it ready for mailing out to our co-funders by late August.”
While they wrote most of the music before the COVID-19 shutdowns, Hemingway understands how the collection reflects on current events.
“The title, ‘Earth and Asphalt,’ for us started as this idea of our lives being split between putting down roots in a new place and living half of our lives on the road,” she said. “It gives way to the idea of permanence versus the impermanence, maybe Earth being this more permanent creation and asphalt being the things we stick down on top of it. Lately the themes have taken a deeper meaning for me. I don’t know if the themes will translate, but in my mind I believe that we’re all thinking about what matters more and the ways we connect.”
Hemingway and Kirkman continue to explore those connections in their music.
“At the end of the day, you can’t duplicate sitting in a room with somebody who knows you well enough to just be quiet and communicate without words,” she said. “The asphalt part of the collection is what we slap on top of this beautiful creation because we think we have to go somewhere and do something. But actually we have to stop and look at the mountains on the horizon, and not miss that.”
Hemingway and Kirkman had to cancel their tours of Europe and the U.S. this summer because of COVID-19 health restrictions.
“We’re really unsure about our U.K. tour booked for October and a tour booked for Germany later in the year,” she said. “We just don’t know, and yet the space is being filled. We have some charity work we do in Romania each winter that has greater need because of what’s going on. So we can fill the space with more work doing that kind of thing from here.”