KEARNEY — Author Jim Reese discounts labels when it comes to his book, “Bone Chalk.”
“When I started marketing it, there were a couple publishers interested in it,” he said from his home in Yankton, S.D. “One said that it needs more of an arc if it’s going to be a memoir. Some called it literary nonfiction and others just called the collection ‘essays.’ These are all memories of my life so I think you call it whatever you want.”
Reese writes about events in his life — and the people he’s met — in a series of short essays, peppered with longer pieces. The 150-page book, published by Stephen F. Austin State University Press, was released three months ago.
The author often considers himself an outsider, but with insider tendencies.
“If ‘The Outsider’ wasn’t already taken,” he said, referring to the Stephen King novel, “I would have taken that title. That was one of the first books I really liked. So it makes perfect sense. One of the publishers I didn’t go with said, ‘You know, these essays are pretty ambiguous. You’re in insider, you’re an outsider. The essays are of two minds a lot of the time.’ Yeah. That’s just human nature.”
Reese will read from “Bone Chalk” at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Front Porch Reading Series presented by the Prairie Art Brothers at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture. Kearney-based writer Tyler Jacobs will open the reading.
Admission to the event is free.
Reese teaches English at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D. The author has been widely published and he has shared his work through readings at venues as varied as the Library of Congress and San Quentin Prison. His books include “These Trespasses,” 2005, “ghost on 3rd,” 2010, and “Really Happy!” 2014. New York Quarterly Books will publish a new collection, “Dancing Room Only,” later this year.
After teaching writing classes for almost 20 years, Reese still feels like an outsider, even in the classroom.
“That’s because I’m not an authority on anything,” he said. “I try to do my best. So I love the idea of an ‘outsider’ and I think it would be good for our country if more people were that way, too, instead of thinking that they have it all figured out.”
In his essay, “My Life as Willy the Wildcat,” Reese writes about his experiences while a student at Wayne State College in northeast Nebraska. He auditioned for the position as the team mascot, Willy the Wildcat.
He writes: “As the mascot, I was invited to the parties after the game. Every Saturday night was trick or treat for Willy — I was on the prowl. I always went, in costume of course. I was a riot. I was the life of the party. I could seriously dance my tail off.”
He traveled with the football team to Kearney when they played the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers. After a night — and morning — of drinking, Reese arrived at the stadium in full costume.
“I wandered down to the track that surrounded the football field. The true beauty of that costume were days like this. Doors and gates magically opened for me. Through Willy’s mouth, I could make out the homecoming crowd, which was much larger than I had anticipated. People actually showed up for football games in Kearney.”
As a writer and an instructor, Reese emphasizes the desire to use his voice to make a difference.
“That’s always what has kept me coming back to writing,” he said. “You know, it’s hard, it’s work. You’ve got to do it all the time and a lot of people don’t like that. They just want to write something and be done with it. But it’s really important that if you’re trying to make a difference, you need to write your ‘voice’ or your ‘voices.’ You have lots of voices and I think it’s important to write those as authentically as you can.”
Before getting the essays in “Bone Chalk” published, Reese wondered if they would hold up.
“I wondered if they would really make a difference,” he said. “I love making people laugh. I think that’s important, but I think you need to have the laughter and the tragedy. You want to have some weight.”
He keeps returning the the idea of authenticity.
“We all have stories to tell,” Reese said. “Using your voice and making it authentic, that’s really the most important thing.”
When presenting his stories to a live audience, the author hops in and out of several personas.
“It’s hard to read some of the essays,” he said. “The first time I read the piece about my friend, Christina O’Day, who was murdered, I knew it would be tough. I read it on the radio. It was hard to keep my voice from shaking and cracking — and it still did. I could feel my whole face shaking. I didn’t know that after all these years it would still have such an impact.”
The essay, “Never Talk to Strangers: 12 Years in Prisons and What Criminals Teach Me,” recounts the 1990 murder in Omaha of O’Day, a teenager who was raped and murdered while babysitting. Reese goes on to write that soon after O’Day’s death, he found himself bailing a friend out of jail, an individual who, while drunk, beat up an innocent bystander.
Reese writes: “I’m disgusted that I am forking over money for bond. But I’m still in high school. I’m ignorant, and I don’t think for myself. This is soon after Christina’s death, and I am realizing, coming to understand that, in fact, the people I know could be criminals.”