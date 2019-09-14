“Monarch Watch,” part of the Rowe Adventures series, 1-4 p.m. today (Saturday) at Rowe Sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. 308-468-5282; www.rowesanctuary.org. Free admission. Search for monarch butterflies and help tag them for research purposes.
Paws to Read, an opportunity for children to read to registered therapy animals, 1:30-3 p.m. today (Saturday) at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; www.kearneylib.org. Free admission.
Screening of “The Farewell,” rated PG, 7:30 p.m. today (Saturday) and 2 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave. Admission is $5. The film stars Awkwafina as Billi, a young woman who visits her grandmother in China.
Iron Zephyr, a rock band from York, performs after the Husker game is completed about 10 p.m. today (Saturday) at JD’s Bar, 2023 First Ave.
