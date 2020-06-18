KEARNEY — “There’s no better place to be than by the water with a fishing pole,” said Jill Epley, event coordinator at The Archway. “And since we share this pond with the Nebraska Firefighters Museum, we’re partnering with them. Matt Fitzgerald, from the Firefighters Museum, is an experienced fishing instructor.”
Epley learned about fishing from her family and her previous jobs.
“I’ve always loved spending time outside and fishing is a great, relaxing way to pass the time with friends and family,” she said. “That’s how I initially got into it — quality outdoor time. And in my previous job, I worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks on their free family fishing nights. And last year I received my Youth Fishing Instructor certificate.”
Epley and Fitzgerald invite the community to attend a Free Family Fishing event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Archway, 3060 E. First St. Poles and tackle are provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. No advance registration or experience is required. After arriving at The Archway, follow the signs to the trailer to pick up fishing equipment.
“We enjoy working with beginners and experienced anglers of all ages,” Epley said. “Matt is more experienced with fishing than I am but we’ll both be there to get people started and to answer their questions.”
The Archway and the Nebraska Firefighters Museum also will provide bait for the activity.
As to the secret to fishing, Epley understands patience, experience and luck.
“You get out of it what you put into it,” she said. “If you’re not patient, you’re not going to get much out of it. If you’re there enjoying your time, you will catch a good time — even if you don’t catch any fish.”
Anglers can expect to catch catfish, carp, bluegill and crappie.
“There might be some bass in there, too,” Epley said.
Both The Archway and the firefighters museum are open for visitors.
“We really didn’t know what to expect in terms of visitors when we opened June 1,” Epley said. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised even though most people are still a little hesitant to travel.”
Hours are:
The Archway — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Nebraska Firefighters Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday