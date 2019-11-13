KEARNEY — Buffalo County Youth Advisory Board will host a free screening of the movie “Hidden Figures” at 6 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre. A panel discussion will follow.
YAB is partnering with the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Political Science Department and Black Student Association to open a conversation about inclusion here.
Panelists will include:
- Lainey Schmeits, YAB member and student at Kearney High School
- Njali Kingsley Kowa, co-president of the Black Student Association and a student at UNK
- Dr. Claude Louishomme, associate professor of the Department of Political Science at UNK
- Dr. Linda Van Ingen, director of Women’s, Gender, and Ethnic Studies at UNK.
Josh Arias, BCCP’s youth coordinator, said the Youth Advisory Board has worked on this program for several years and looks forward to sharing it with the community. YAB recognizes youth as a valuable community resource and empowers them to bring about positive change.
For more information, contact BCCP’s Executive Director Denise Zwiener at 308-865-2280 or dzwiener@bcchp.org.
