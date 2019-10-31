KEARNEY — Kaleidoscope, the annual gift boutique presented by the Museum of Nebraska Art Guild, gives artists two important opportunities — a chance to show their work and a chance to meet their customers.
For art patrons, Kaleidoscope allows them to learn a little more about the artwork on display and gain a deeper appreciation for it.
“This is a good opportunity for people to not only purchase one-of-a-kind items, but to also meet the artists and get a little more of their story,” said Gina Garden, marketing coordinator at MONA.
She also notes the unique quality of the hand-crafted items for sale.
“Why buy online when you can come here and purchase original, handmade art?” Garden asked.
Kaleidoscope: A Holiday Gift Boutique, will take over the galleries at MONA 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Admission to the event is free.
Twenty new and returning artists will display their work including jewelry, ceramics, glass, paper and paintings. “Kaleidoscope” is a special event of the Anne Thorne Weaver Museum Shop, which also is stocked fully for the holiday season with high-quality, unique gifts at reasonable prices. Refreshments will be served. Proceeds from the Weaver Museum Shop support the security function at MONA.
“We’re helping to promote Nebraska artists, which is MONA’s mission,” Garden added.
As someone who often works closely with the marketing of art, Garden understands the value of meeting an artist face to face.
“I think that’s true whether you’re buying art, just looking at it or curious about the pieces,” Garden said. “It gives you a way to connect with the art and the artist. That knowledge makes it more personable as opposed to just going to a store and buying a shirt off the rack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.