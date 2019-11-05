KEARNEY — Grammy award-winning Christian music artist Sandi Patty will present “Christmas in Kearney” at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St.
Patty will share her iconic Christmas classics such as “O Holy Night” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” She’ll invite the audience to sing songs around the piano as if they were in her home on Christmas Eve, according to a news release.
Tickets are $37 to $47 and available at the Merryman box office, 308-698-8297, or at pickmytickets.com.
