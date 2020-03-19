KEARNEY — Nebraska 4-H will be hosting at-home learning activities and resources for kids.
The free “Living Room Learning” livestream programs will be hosted 2 p.m Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Each 30-minute session, led by Nebraska Extension faculty and staff, will focus on an activity that can be completed with materials found around the house. The sessions are designed for students in third through fifth grade.
Register and view the streams at 4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning. On-demand recordings will be available after the live session.
Nebraska Extension also is set to update the webpage with other live learning opportunities, on-demand experiences, 4-H activity guides and more.