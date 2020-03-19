Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE SNOW WILL END AROUND MIDNIGHT...BUT THE WINDY CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH BLOWING SNOW COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED SPOTS OF LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&