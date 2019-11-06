KEARNEY — Kearney’s own Habitat for Harmony quartet will have a free performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Archway.
Kirby Wilson, Fran Wilson, Mark Berke and Clyde Mickelson make up the quartet that performs vintage American songs in an a cappella, close harmony, “barbershop” style.
Their music takes many listeners back to the good old days and has them humming along, according to The Archway’s press release.
The performance is open to the public.
Immediately following the free performance, the audience is invited to enjoy root beer floats served from The Archway’s vintage soda fountain. Donations for sodas are welcomed.
