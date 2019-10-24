KEARNEY — Jill Epley understands the magic of Halloween.
“Personally, I just love fall,” she said. “It’s cozy and I love the leaves changing. Halloween is fun because you get to dress up and be whatever you like.”
As a child, Epley’s mother told her she could dress up as anything she wanted.
“I never wanted to be anything scary or anything like that,” Epley said. “And my mom said I could be anything I wanted so I picked Santa Claus. I wore this huge big pillow. It was 2000, the year we had that crazy blizzard. I was the only warm one because I was dressed like Santa. I love that you get to be creative on Halloween.”
As the event coordinator at The Archway, Epley gets to bring the magic of the holiday to Halloween Fest 2019, a spooktacular event, 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. Admission is $5 per person.
The event is presented in conjunction with Kearney Park and Recreation.
Activities include:
- Hayrack rides
- Haunted Trail Blaze Maze
- Haunted Obstacle Course
- Live music with The Shockitanos
- Candy apple stand
- Pumpkin decorating
- Trunk-or-Treat
She planned the event with activities that children 3 to 4 years old could accomplish.
“So we created an obstacle course that older children can do for time, instead of just finishing it,” Epley said. “I think anywhere from 3 to adults would enjoy this. And a lot of the Halloween games that will be on the front lawn will be games that I would play in my backyard. This will be fun for everybody. There’s an appeal for every age.”
Epley also plans on a special appearance from the Good Samaritan AirCare helicopter, providing that the unit is available.
The Haunted Trail Blaze Maze will feature a challenge for children: Two of the corners will feature treats and the other two corners will end with a trick.
“There won’t be anything in there that will be too spooky for little children,” Epley said. “You just try to find the two treat corners.”
Members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Recreation Planning class will assist in the Halloween Fest.
“They’ve done the organizing for the obstacle course,” Epley said. “They have been looking at what is appropriate as well as the variations that will be good for the different ages. Kearney CrossFit will help, too.”
Epley hopes the event will give the community a holiday tradition.
“Bringing people outside, spending time with friends and family, doing fun holiday stuff is always a good time,” she said. “And this is a great opportunity to do something like that.”
Oh, and Epley encourages participants to wear costumes. She might even show up as Santa again.
