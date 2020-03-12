KEARNEY — Kristine Allphin believes that everyone has creativity.
“I think we’re all creative beings,” the Hastings-based artist said in an interview from her studio. “I’ve developed skills to manifest that creativity in the visual arts — and music. I’m a musician, too. We have software developers that utilize that same creativity. I use creativity in raising my kids and solving problems and in basic living. I think people have a misunderstanding of what creativity is.”
And she notes that we can inject creativity into our lives in many ways beyond the arts.
“The difference for creative artists is that we take classes and develop our skills,” Allphin said. “If you’re visually creative, think how frustrating it is to not develop those skills to manifest that creativity. That’s another reason that I like to teach and encourage people to develop opportunities to be creative.”
Central Nebraska art patrons can learn from Allphin in a workshop setting on March 28 at the Museum of Nebraska Art when she will teach “Cold Wax Medium and Oil Painting” in two classes. The introductory class begins at 10 a.m. and the advanced class starts at 1 p.m. Both classes are two hours.
The cost is $55 per class for MONA members or $60 for nonmembers. Fees include all art materials. The classes are designed for artists 14 years and older. Registration required by March 23.
Allphin works in wax.
“I do batik, which is a method where we use hot wax to create a resist,” she said. “So anything with wax is kind of my thing. Cold Wax Medium is a different kind of wax. It’s a soft wax paste, which you mix with oil paint to get a real impasto texture.”
Impasto is a method of thickly layering paint or pigment in a way so it stands out from other painted surfaces.
“You put a layer of this wax, mixed with oil paint on your paper or your board and then you put another layer on top of that,” Allphin said. “You can scrape off the top layer to reveal what’s underneath.”
Cold Wax Medium allows artists, even beginners, to get vivid results with little experience.
“There are some really good cold wax artists out there that work really hard, but this technique is guaranteed to get cool results,” she said. “You can also layer papers in there, or other elements, and get some really good collage effects.”
Allphin compares using Cold Wax Medium to frosting a cake.
“Anybody can do this and have success at it,” she said. “And that’s one thing I love about this class; people come and they don’t have to have any skill or any background in art. They just get to create — and they get really beautiful results.”
Artists with experience can skip the first class and only take the second class, 1-3 p.m. March 28.
“Even the simplest project is beautiful,” Allphin said of creating with Cold Wax Medium. “Or people can get very complicated with it. It’s a successful way to create because it’s easy to fix. If you don’t like something you can scrape off the wax and repaint it or add a different color.”
Teaching a workshop like this allows Allphin to help people tap into their creative side.
“We all want to be creative,” she said. “It gives people the opportunity to be successful and put paint down on paper — and actually come up with a finished product that reflects their creativity.”
And the technique works on different levels.
“You can see the pigment suspended in the wax,” she said. “It’s really cool to get up close to it and see the layers of pigment that are suspended in the wax. It has layers and layers and depth.”
Occasionally people will take Allphin’s classes who doubt their own creativity.
“There was this woman who came to the last class I taught,” she said. “Her friend dragged her along. She sat there with her arms folded in front of her and she was tough. She told me up-front — ‘my friend made me come.’ She kept saying, ‘I’m not creative.’”
After the woman made a mark on the paper, she started enjoying the process.
“Her pieces were phenomenal,” Allphin said. “She did one after the other. And her whole countenance, after she left, that was really rewarding. Sometimes it’s the toughest ones who are the most creative.”