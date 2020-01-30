LOOMIS — In 2019, singer/songwriter Rod Picott released a collection of acoustic songs featuring only guitar, harmonica and the musician’s weathered vocals.
His latest album, “Tell The Truth & Shame The Devil,” sprang from a health scare that Picott endured in the winter of 2018. He described it as feeling like a freight train running through his chest. Already known for intimate and vivid narratives, Picott took a turn away from the blue collar anthems that defined his previous work and recorded a series of songs as honest, raw and uncontrived as possible.
Central Nebraska audiences can hear Picott at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when he performs as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series at The Balcony, 10775 Clifton St., in Loomis.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.
Born and raised in New England, Picott made friends with Slaid Cleaves in the second grade. They both became professional musicians and worked together on various songs. “Tell The Truth” features a song, “Mama’s Boy,” written by the two friends.
Picott, 55, started his music career as a driver for Alison Krauss’ merchandise truck. When an opening act was needed, Picott stepped in to perform that lead to a series of support slots with the 27-time Grammy Award winner.
Reviewer Kelly McCartney said of Picott’s latest release, “Because Picott steps fully into the shoes of each narrator, it’s sometimes hard to know which characters are him and which aren’t. And that’s very likely intentional. The album plays like a musical scrapbook with Picott recounting and regaling his listeners like the folk raconteur he is.”
For more information call 308-991-0733 or visit www.rehmsworld.com.