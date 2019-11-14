KEARNEY — Holiday events come fast and furious in the next several weeks. From concerts to plays to parades to lectures, central Nebraska residents can celebrate the holidays in many ways. Here is a list of upcoming holiday-themed events:
- Nov. 20 — Kearney: “David Wells: Christmas in Wartime,” a Collection Connection program with David Wells, Museum of Nebraska Art
- Nov. 24 — Kearney: The Great Russian Nutcracker, a ballet presented by Moscow Ballet, Merryman Performing Arts Center
- Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — Minden: “Light of the World” Pageant, Downtown Minden
- Dec. 1 — Minden: A Nebraska Brass Christmas, featuring one of Nebraska’s most popular bass quintets, performed in concert, 2 p.m., Minden Opera House
- Dec. 4 — Kearney: Gingerbread House Competition, University of Nebraska at Kearney students build gingerbread houses, Nebraskan Student Union on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus
- Dec. 5 — Kearney: Christmas Walk on the Bricks, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks
- Dec. 5-15 — Kearney: “A Christmas Carol … More or Less,” a comedy by Stefano LoVerso and Mary Irey, presented by Kearney Community Theatre. A married couple attempt to perform the Dickens’ classic when the cast gets snowbound on the way to the theater. Suitable for all ages.
- Dec. 6-7 — Kearney: Holiday Home Tour 2019, presented by HelpCare Clinic, at various homes in Kearney
- Dec. 7 — Kearney: Merry Tuba Christmas, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney campus
- Dec. 7 — Kearney: Breakfast with Santa Claus presented by Kearney Area Children’s Museum, 8-11 a.m., Buffalo Country Fairgrounds
- Dec. 7 — Minden: Christmas City 5K Run & Little Elves Run, Westminster United Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 8 — Minden: Community Choir Christmas Concert, Westminster United Presbyterian Church
- Dec. 8 — Hastings: “Messiah” Sing-Along with Hastings Symphony Orchestra, Masonic Center Auditorium
- Dec. 8 — Kearney: Bell Choirs concert featuring bell choirs from area churches, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center
- Dec. 8 — Minden: Tour of Homes, 6-8 p.m. in various homes in Minden
- Dec. 8 — Minden: “Light of the World” Pageant, Downtown Minden
- Dec. 10 — Kearney: Kearney Symphony Orchestra presents its holiday concert, Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus
- Dec. 12 — Holdrege: “Tapestry/Holiday: The Carole King Songbook and Christmas Concert” with Suzanne O. Davis, 7:30 p.m., The Tassel
- Dec. 15 — Kearney: Barbershoppers annual holiday concert, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney campus
- Dec. 15 — Kearney: Platte River Singers and Platte River Children’s Chorale Concert, Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney campus
- Dec. 15 — Minden: Blue Christmas Service, Bethany Lutheran Church
- Dec. 19-22 — Kearney: “Elf The Musical,” presented by Crane River Theater, Merryman Performing Arts Center
- Dec. 20 — Grand Island: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Heartland Events Center
- Dec 21-22 — Minden: Polar Express Family Holiday Event, Minden Opera House
- Dec. 31 — Kearney: Happy Noon Year, Kearney Public Library.
