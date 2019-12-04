Holiday Lights Festival at Yanney Park (copy)

Last year's Holiday Light Festival at Yanney Park featured some of the same attractions.

 Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the second annual Holiday Light Festival. The event will be Saturday through Dec. 15 at Yanney Heritage Park.

Twenty-eight businesses and organizations have decorated trees and open areas, along the walkway between the Peterson Senior Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower.

Special “Activity Nights” will be 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday and Dec. 14. On these nights, families may enjoy a trackless train, giant snow globe, hot chocolate, Santa, photo opportunities and festive entertainment.

“Light Nights” will occur 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday as well as Dec. 11, 12 and 13. On these nights the park still will be lit up and restrooms will be available, but there will not be any additional activities. This event is free to the public.

