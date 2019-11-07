KEARNEY — The Holiday Splendor Craft and Trade Show is set 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Expo building, 3807 N Ave.
The annual show will feature more than 230 booths offering crafts, jewelry, holiday items, blankets, scarves, sweaters, cookware, small furniture and more.
The free show is sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
Visitors are invited to drop off nonperishable food items or paper products in bins by the entrance to the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.