KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Builder’s Association has an annual show to provide three important things — ideas, information and inspiration.
“The attendees of the show come thinking about building, but they might not be ready to do it that year,” said Diane Jorgenson, director of the association. “It might be two years down the road, but they will say, oh, this exhibitor, we really liked his products. He was really friendly. Let’s go with him. So it’s a process.”
The Home & Builder’s Show brings together an assortment of vendors specializing in home building, renovation and improvements starting at 1 p.m. Friday and continuing through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge.
Hours are:
- 1-7 p.m. Friday
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
“RockIT Event Pros are bringing out their inflatables,” Jorgenson said. “And the best thing about them, they do baby-sitting. We’re hoping that parents will drop off their kids and then go through the show and look at all the exhibits.”
The Ultimate Fun Zone, the area devoted to activities for children, is open from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and again on Sunday from noon-3 p.m. Parents must accompany their children into the Home & Builder’s Show and pay the admission price of $5 per person. Children 12 and younger are admitted at no charge.
The Home & Builder’s Show also features Moonlight Sip & Stroll, a special event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. With lights dimmed, soft music and a glass of wine, participants can enjoy the show in a more relaxed setting. Vendors are encouraged to display lights in their booth to add to the ambiance.
As for attending the show in person rather than gathering information through the internet, Jorgenson understands the value of personal interaction.
“You get to see the products and you get to talk to the vendors at the show,” she said. “Doing something like that on the internet, you’re not going to get the same experience.”
The annual show includes more than 100 vendors.
“Our turnover isn’t that high,” she said. “It will be a lot of the same faces. The new ones are bringing in similar products to the ones who are leaving.”
In the home improvement and building industry, things often happen slowly. Customers learn about new ideas but it may take them years before they are ready to commit to a project. Jorgenson agrees that while waiting for inspiration, homeowners can use the Home & Builder’s Show to gather ideas and information.
