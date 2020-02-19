MINDEN — Kevin and Heidi Cheng enjoy playing many different styles of music.
“This performance is going to be unique in that it features all sorts of genres,” Heidi said. “One of the things Kevin and I enjoy doing with audiences is that we play a little bit of everything. They will hear world-class classical, of course, because that’s what Kevin is known for.”
The concert also features bluegrass, gospel, sacred, show tunes and patriotic music.
“We like to weave all of this in and share some of our story while we interact with the audience during some of the more popular numbers,” she added.
The husband and wife duo will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets are $16.
Kevin performs on piano and Heidi mostly carries the melody on the violin.
“I play in the fiddle style,” she said. “I’m a classically trained violinist. There is a difference, mostly in technique. In fiddling you don’t use as much vibrato.”
Heidi also notes the precision of classical music.
“I carry the melody,” she said. “A lot of these are songs with words to them. I carry the melody and I get to express the words. That’s something that is also neat about a violin; it’s also a ‘voice.’”
Kevin came to Nebraska from Taiwan while in high school. He moved to Central City to study at Nebraska Christian School. After graduating he studied music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and guest soloed with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, the Hasting Symphony and the Lincoln Symphony. He has received an Arts Council grant to premier Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto in A Minor in the United States.
Heidi grew up in Kearney where she performed with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra and performed in 2013 at Masterworks Festival in Indiana.
The couple now makes their home in Central City.
“The most important thing when we’re on stage is to glorify God,” Kevin said. “It really changes all the nervous anxiety I have because I’m just focusing on glorifying God, rather than making sure that every single audience member is happy.”
In 2018 the couple moved to Taiwan where they opened a restaurant.
“But that really wasn’t what God called us to do,” Kevin said. “My brother had been studying to be a chef for many years so we turned it over to him and we came back here.”
Kevin and Heidi plan to play many popular songs. They also plan to play a series of theme songs from TV programs and have the audience guess the titles like themes from “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke.”
“When we play together and we know each other very well, the music blends together even better,” Heidi said. “There’s something wonderful about really knowing the person you’re playing with. We also learn a lot from each other, musically. Of course, Kevin is really gifted and being close to each other, we learn to listen. It’s unique being a married couple and performing. We know the music and we know each other. That makes it really special.”
Kevin and Heidi have played in more than 100 assisted living facilities and more than 75 churches.
Heidi said, “For the churches we have a music ministry where Kevin shares his story of how he came to know Jesus. A lot of memory care units will have us because not a lot of their folks can get out to concerts and be able to witness a performance like Kevin’s playing, which is absolutely world-class.”