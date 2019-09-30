KEARNEY — You’ll never hear Kearney High School theater director Vicky DeWald say, “I hate Shakespeare.”
Unless, of course, she’s talking about the fall play.
“As you might imagine, I’m a big fan of the ‘Bard,’ William Shakespeare,” she said. “I have heard so many people say that they don’t like his plays because they’re too hard to read or understand ... I don’t think the Bard’s plays were written to be the great literature that they have become, and they are sometimes difficult to understand due to the language and historical period differences. Shakespeare’s works were meant to be seen, rather than read, and in performance they are much easier to understand.”
The topics are even easier to understand when you have a modern Juliet talking with her boyfriend Romeo over the phone or Othello and Desdemona working through their relationship troubles on “The Jerry Springer Show.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Outrageous re-imaginings are what “I Hate Shakespeare,” which opens Thursday, is all about.
“I really like how we can create different kinds of characters than in serious productions,” said senior Lillian Bombeck, Desdemona. “I have a southern accent that’s outrageous and in other productions it’s been super serious acting and realistic characters, and mine is just a super fun character. I’m really excited that people get to expand who they can create and who they can become on stage.”
According to junior Robbie Exstrom, who plays the TV man and King Richard III, it’s been several years since KHS students were given the opportunity to do a comedic play on the KHS stage. Recent script choices have included more serious scenarios, with plays like “12 Angry Jurors,” “The Great Gatsby” and “The Crucible.”
He said he and his peers have enjoyed the opportunity to be funny on stage.
The play starts off with the famous “To be or not to be …” soliloquy from Hamlet, played by senior Brad Donovan, but the subject matter quickly becomes more lighthearted when a heckler in the audience, Landen Smith, begins to boo and say that Shakespeare is both hard to understand and irrelevant to life today.
This sends the cast on a mission to prove him wrong.
“This show has a very high ‘cheese’ factor! It’s very funny to read, and even more fun to play,” DeWald wrote in an email. “Overdramatization is the name of the game in this production, so I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoy performing it.”
In addition to performing, students also have enjoyed implementing some of their own ideas into the show, as DeWald took a more “student-led” approach to the production.
Senior Mary VanIngen-Schade served as the student assistant director for the show, something new to all the students currently in the KHS theater program.
The assistant director says she helps out wherever needed. “It’s different, but it’s a good learning experience.”
The actors also have gotten an opportunity to self-direct a bit, VanIngen-Schade added. Some upperclassmen have served as leaders for fight choreography or technical elements, and lots of students have the opportunity to make suggestions about the production.
“We’ve gotten a lot of our ideas to be incorporated,” VanIngen-Schade said.
DeWald said she was not disappointed by the students’ willingness to collaborate on the play.
“The KHS theater department’s reputation is stellar,” she wrote. “When I offered the cast and crew the opportunity to collaborate in the process of developing this show, the challenge was accepted by all, with amazing results.”
Exstrom said that the peer critiques and collaboration have been “healthy” for the program. Whereas hearing a critique from a director might be intimidating, getting advice from a respected upperclassmen might be easier to hear.
DeWald has a bachelor’s degree in theater with a minor in technical theater from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, as well as a master’s degree in theater from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), in Valencia, Calif., a private conservatory established by Walt Disney. Previous to working at KHS, she said she has worked as a professional entertainer, technical director, teacher and was the inaugural executive director of The Tassel Performing Arts Center in Holdrege.
DeWald said the cast has banded together as a family to take on “I Hate Shakespeare,” which has made everyone work well together.
“The performing arts are demanding and require a great deal of individual dedication and responsibility,” DeWald said. “The talent, dedication, reliability and strong work ethic of the performing arts students at Kearney High is the lifeblood of this program, and from what I’ve seen so far, the theater program will remain strong for many years to come, as long as there are students who love the performing arts.”
tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com
@TiffanyStoiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.