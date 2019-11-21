KEARNEY — Ellipsis often indicates an unfinished thought, the omission of words in a quote or a trailing off of a thought. For performer Maximus Tyberious, those three little dots pack a lot of meaning.
“Early in the show you hear the words, ‘I love you anyway,’ coming from Allyson Fricke’s character, Marcy,” said Tyberious. “That becomes sort of the stinger for a lot of the later half of the show. To hear those words, ‘I love you,’ ellipsis, ‘because,’ brings a whole new context to all that.”
Tyberious believes that the punctuation mark gives additional weight to the word ‘because’ — a word that follows an affirmation of affection in the title. Or it could be a small dose of ambiguity that reflects the uncertainly of the idea of love.
Either way, University Theatre at Kearney presents “I Love You … Because” continuing today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Tickets are $10.
Based on Jane Austen’s novel, “Pride and Prejudice,” the 2006 musical tells the story of two men and two women who look for a casual affair to mend their broken hearts. Tyberious plays the part of Jeff, a man who seeks shallow relationships.
“The way I analyzed Jeff and how he was given to me, is that he seems very much like a one-note kind of dude/bro/brother, the guy who is more than willing to put himself out there on the market and get what he wants for a night or two and then he’s fine,” Tyberious said. “But I still feel, especially in the later half of the show, Jeff starts to show his humanity. I feel that his reluctance to invest in people and quality relationships might stem from an event like Austin’s break up from Katherine.”
Seth D. Mavigliano plays the part of Austin, Jeff’s friend in the show.
“I think Jeff might have had his own traumatic relationship-event that left him wanting something easy from that point on,” Tyberious said.
“I Love You … Because” gives Tyberious a chance to slip into a character that feels grounded in reality, a show he calls “a slice of life.”
“Compared to some of the other shows I’ve done, this show is a lot of conversation, it’s living in the skin of somebody else,” he said.
Tyberious analyzed the character of Jeff in preparation for his performance.
“I’ve done a lot of shows prior, and done a lot of work like this,” he said. “Some of it more intense than others, but upon coming here to Kearney and to the university, I’ve never quite done such drastic character analysis. A prior mentor of mine from where I lived in North Platte, Richard Galvin, would have me do character analysis but, I’ll admit, I did it on the lazy side.”
Tyberious, 21, spent three years studying at Great Plains Community College in North Platte. After transferring to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the performer considers himself more of a musician than an actor.
“I know that I sit more innately on the musicianship side of things, but that doesn’t mean I’m a stranger to the theater-side,” he said.
The challenge of “I Love You … Because,” for Tyberious, is doing justice to the research he did before even stepping on stage.
“And there’s a challenge to portray a character that, at first glance, may seem very ‘one-note,’” he said. “I want to give him multiple shades of humanity. This show has a lot of that — highs, lows, in-betweens, embarrassment, anger, frustration.”
Tyberious believes that understanding his character helps the entire show.
“It really takes something that could seem like a basic romance plot and gives it a beautiful, interwoven tapestry with a multiplicity of colors,” he said. “That’s because some of that stuff can seem really basic. And while the show has some of those cliches, we have taken the script and molded it in our own hands. I feel that we’ve made it something even more human that it might have already been.”
The musical often touches on the pain of love — but with a comedic touch.
“Comedy is something I feel that I struggle with a lot,” Tyberious admitted. “People on the outside will say, ‘That looks really good, that’s really funny,’ but I always feel that I’m grinding myself; I can do better, I can do better. My timing here could be a little sharper, etc., etc. It’s one of those things. I feel that I do it well but I also feel that I’m not where I could be.”
