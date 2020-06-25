KEARNEY — Several members of the Kearney Cultural Partners wanted to remind the public about the arts organizations that make central Nebraska such an interesting place to live.
“Because our theaters and other venues are closed, we wanted to make sure that our arts and cultural organizations are still visible,” said Christine Walsh, assistant director of Kearney Public Library and a Kearney Cultural Partners member. “We are busy doing things, just in a very different way because of the situation. This is our way to continue being connected with the community.”
Walsh, Steve Barth, Corey Urbanek and Bobbie Dickerson created “I Spy: Arts & Culture in Kearney,” a scavenger hunt designed to get people out and keep them aware of the arts in Kearney. The game begins on Friday and continues through July 3.
“It’s kind of a secret code,” Walsh explained. “Each entity will have artwork in one of their windows. Patrons will travel to each place and ‘spy’ or locate a letter displayed in the window. They then record these letters on their scavenger hunt sheet to spell a phrase. When patrons complete that, they can turn in their completed sheets at the Kearney Visitors Bureau to be entered for prizes.”
More information can be found at the Kearney Visitors Bureau’s website, VisitKearney.org. Participation in the game is free.
Kearney Cultural Partners seeks to promote and coordinate arts in Kearney.
“We’re trying to find ways to be more visible and engaged with the community,” Walsh said.
Walsh and the organizers of the game hope to keep a positive outlook with the arts in Kearney, understanding that when things return to conditions before the pandemic, the arts and culture of Kearney still will be alive.
“That’s our hope,” she said. “We are looking forward to those days. In the meantime, we want people to be safe and cautious.”
Urbanek, one of the organizers, stresses the message of positivity in “I Spy.”
“This is a good way for arts and culture to stay positive in the community and to send positive messages,” she said. “We’ve encouraged every arts and cultural organization that’s taking part to decorate their windows with messages of positivity.”