MINDEN — As a photographer, Gary Cole wants to capture special images.
“I try to take pictures that you won’t see anywhere else,” he said.
The photographer, based in Merna, said he has taken pictures of iconic places — only to hear someone else say, oh, my boss has a photograph of that same place.
“I try to take pictures that you’ll only find in one place,” Cole noted. “That’s not always easy to do but that’s the fun part.”
Art patrons can view Cole’s photography during November and December at the Minden Opera House. Cole will give a talk about his work during an artist’s reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the opera house. Admission to the talk and the gallery is free.
“I try to take them on the artful side rather than the technical side, to include awe and wonderment, to be something you want to remember, someplace you want to be and something that makes your heart smile,” Cole wrote about his work in an artist statement.
His wife, Beth Cole, also an accomplished artist, often accompanies him on his photographic trips. She takes snapshots and creates paintings from those images.
“The fun part for me is going out exploring, trying to find a unique picture wherever we are, whatever state we’re in,” Cole said.
As for his technique, the photographer acknowledges the technical aspects of photography — but seeks to add something more.
“Composition is important, subject matter is also important; you can get a great composition of a cemetery with tombstones, if that’s what you want to take a picture of,” Cole said. “Some people do. I don’t. But I think the human element is important, the emotion that goes into a photograph. And everybody is different. What one person likes, somebody else likes something else. And that’s great. That’s what art is.”
For Cole, creating photographs that stir an emotion makes his images stronger and more compelling.
“It’s always nice to include the human element so people can relate to the picture or get some kind of feeling from the picture,” he said. “I try to do that. I think it’s important. It’s not always easy to do, but that’s one of the goals I try to meet with each photograph.”
