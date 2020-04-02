KEARNEY — After retiring as a music teacher at Gibbon Public Schools, Peg Sinnard wanted to stay involved in the arts.
The Kearney resident worked as a substitute teacher and also took on the duties of the educational director at Crane River Theater. When an opportunity came along to lead arts education at the Kearney Family YMCA, Sinnard jumped at the chance.
“When I think of the YMCA, I think of workouts and sports activities,” said Sinnard, who now works at the YMCA as the creative art coordinator. “I think those things are fabulous. But there is also a great need to involve young people in the arts. For some kids, sports may just not be their thing.”
In an effort to expand the role of the YMCA in the community, Dillon Nelson, membership and community engagement manager, looked for someone to build an arts program. Nelson and Sinnard, both members of the arts community in central Nebraska, knew each other through their work. They connected while Sinnard was teaching in Gibbon, and Nelson completed his studies in theater and dance at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“I needed some help with my show choir and Dillon’s name came across,” Sinnard said of their first collaboration. “He was with me for a couple years, helping with the show choir and then with the musicals.”
When Nelson began working at the Kearney Family YMCA, he hoped to expand the programming to include the arts.
“He knew I was retired and had a little extra time,” Sinnard said. “He thought there was a real need at the Y to reach more areas, including the arts.”
After joining the staff of the YMCA in May 2019, Sinnard created introductory classes in several areas of the arts to appeal to the youths at the facility.
“I wanted to reach a different group of people,” she noted. “It was left open-ended, so over the summer I brainstormed some ideas.”
Nelson understands how the arts fits into the mission of the organization.
“When the YMCA was originally established, three main things were put into focus: Mind, body and spirit,” he said. “We are still trying to portray that. If you look at our logo, it still has that triangle, still embodying the mind, body and spirit moving forward.”
Offering opportunities to explore the arts helps the YMCA reach a larger number of community members.
“We, as an organization, are adopting to what we can do to help everyone, not just those interested in football or volleyball or basketball, but also those who might want to do a little bit of acting or learn to play the guitar,” Nelson added. “Maybe they want to do something with a friend: football and guitar lessons. We’re trying to make it easy so it’s all in the same spot, the same vicinity for everyone. It’s our social responsibility to make sure we are here for our community.”
As for her work as creative art coordinator, Sinnard hopes to plant a seed about the arts in the minds of young people.
“This is really a way to introduce them to acting and creativity,” she said. “We’re just getting started. After the first of the year, we offered acting classes and then started guitar lessons. So far I’m the only instructor. For this summer I want to get more people on board to teach different classes.”
Because of the COVID 19 closures, Sinnard’s plans for classes are on hold. She expects to resume creative opportunities as soon as the situation allows.
At times Sinnard struggled with the progress of the classes.
“Group lessons are a challenge,” she said of the guitar classes. “Within a couple weeks, we had two sessions almost all filled. I could only take 10 in each 45-minute class because if I had more, all I would be doing is getting the guitars tuned. I wouldn’t hardly get any teaching done.”
Sinnard had to adjust her expectations for the students.
“They seemed to be enjoying themselves,” she said. “Sometimes I was frustrated because I wasn’t getting as much done as I would like, but I had to relax and say, ‘You know what, if they’re having fun playing “Smoke on the Water,” good for them.’ Next session I probably won’t start with ‘Smoke on the Water.’”
Sinnard encourages anyone interested in the classes to contact the YMCA when restrictions on social gatherings ease.