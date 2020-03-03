ELM CREEK — A 1974 Kearney High School graduate, Jim Salestrom will perform at the Elm Creek gymnasium at 7 p.m. March 10.
The concert is a fundraiser for the village of Elm Creek’s Buffalo Stampede in August to provide local children with a carnival. Adult tickets are $10 and students are $5, with all proceeds going to bring a carnival to town.
Tickets are purchased at the door.
An Emmy Award winner, Salestrom recently was awarded 2019 distinguished graduate from KHS, where he got his musical start.
His early performances were with the band Timberline before Salestrom became a solo performer. He was the opening act for Dolly Parton throughout the 1980s. He has held friendships with a lineup of talent, including John Denver, Kenny Rogers, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Livingston Taylor and Linda Ronstadt.