KEARNEY — Coal Chute Road. Pete Kotsiopulous. Tex’s Cafe.
To viewers of NBC’s, “The Blacklist,” they’re just names on the show.
To Kearneyites and fans of the hit TV series they’re real people and places, or Easter eggs as they’re called in Hollywood. Hidden clues or shout-outs that creator and executive producer Jon Bokenkamp of Kearney has put into the show.
“It sort of became this silly thing where it became almost a game, mostly for people who were watching, not only in the community, but in the (World) theater. It’s kind of fun to throw them in there,” he said.
The crime thriller premiered Sept. 23, 2013, on NBC. Raymond “Red” Reddington, played by James Spader, turns himself in to the FBI and confides to the department that he possesses a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world. He promises to work with the Feds to round up the criminals even though Red leads a life of a high-profile criminal himself for years.
The show follows the relationship between Red and Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone.
If a name sounds good or causes Bokenkamp to chuckle, chances are it could make the show. The name Raymond stems from Bokenkamp’s close high school friend, Chris Raymond.
In the pilot Reddington used an alias, Steve Homan, to check into a hotel. The real Homan is an adviser at Edward Jones in Kearney, and a family friend of Bokenkamp and his wife Kathy.
“Early on Elizabeth Keen had to be from somewhere and had to be sent somewhere to be raised by this sort of surrogate father. So why not Kearney, Nebraska?” said Bokenkamp, who has also mentioned his aunt June in an episode.
“It really wasn’t something that I thought anyone other than family, or a friend or two, would notice.”
Since the show first aired Bokenkamp has slipped in names Kearney area people may notice. Businesses like Hellman and Main Accounting, Tex’s Cafe or Bico’s Restaurant. Or grade school classmate Matt Skrdla, former Kearney Public Schools educator Jerry Menke, friend Tracy Woods, and Doug Koster, Tom Connelly, Gary Goddard and Ed Broadfoot, along with places like Coal Chute Road and Johnson Lake to name a few.
“I mean, Coal Chute Road, that’s just a great name,” Bokenkamp said.
Former Kearney Mayor Pete Kotsiopulous’ name was used as the name for a bad guy of the CIA’s director of national clandestine services during the third season. His character recurred for several episodes.
Kotsiopulous was mayor from 1994 to 2002.
Most recently, Kearney City Councilman Jonathan Nikkila’s love for bugs inspired Bokenkamp to create a character, Dr. Jonathan Nikkila, who was an entomologist and chemist that became an eco-terrorist using weaponized beetles to kill his victims.
The real Nikkila has an infatuation with bugs, too, but for the good. Nikkila was bird-watching when Bokenkamp called to ask for permission to use his name.
“Honestly, I didn’t have to think long to say yes. I said, ‘I would be happy to be a mass murderer for a day if I get to be an entomologist,’” said Nikkila, who watched the episode preview at The World Theatre and got “a big kick out of it.”
Weekly, fans of The Blacklist get a sneak peak of the show when it’s screened at The World in downtown Kearney the day before it debuts on NBC.
The Easter eggs have also been used as fundraisers for promotions at The World. For a donation bidders can have a chance to “Name a Blacklister.”
“It’s just a fun way to make sure people at home are paying attention, I guess,” said Bokenkamp.
The Blacklist returns for Season 7 in March.
