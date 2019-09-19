MINDEN — As an artist, Sally Jurgensmier sees beyond the junk.
“I took junk, which you know I use in my art, and I tried to put these pieces in patterns and in designs that might make you think a little differently about how we look at junk — or how we look at patterns in general,” she said in an interview from her residence in Heartwell. “I was also challenged by being given some pump and pipe parts from a local group called Mission to Haiti, which I’m a part of.”
The nonprofit group encouraged Jurgensmier to use the parts in her sculptures.
“I thought, ‘That doesn’t settle with me very well because I’m using pieces and parts that help to bring livelihood and water to individuals who are so less fortunate than the rest of us,’ and I’m going to put a price on it,” she said. “That didn’t make sense in my world.”
As a compromise, Jurgensmier decided to give a percentage of her sales to Mission to Haiti for the continuation of pump repair.
“The thing about pump repair is that it is very simple,” she said. “It’s not rocket science. So the pieces are recognizable. These are ordinary pieces, combined with a special design or atmosphere, that take on a new appreciation.”
Patrons can see Jurgensmier’s finished work in an exhibit, “Patterns & Purpose,” continuing on display through Oct. 31 at the Minden Opera House Gallery. Admission to the gallery is free.
The artist will talk about her work during a reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the gallery.
As for inspiration, Jurgensmier noted that she looks to the source of her art for direction.
“Sometimes the junk speaks to me,” she said. “I see a piece of junk and instantly I know that it’s going to work in a particular design or in a particular composition. Other times I have to play with it and play with it and play with it.”
She starts with a specific idea and looks for pieces of scrap metal that accomplishes her design.
“For this show, I was determined to use these pump parts because I’ve had them for a number of years,” Jurgensmier said. “I’m also embarking on a time in my career to ‘do it now.’ Tomorrow is never promised to anyone. I have this attitude that if I want to do it, I need to make it happen.”
Each time she found the parts
