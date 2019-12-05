KEARNEY — While the plot of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story, “A Christmas Carol,” might seem out of reach in contemporary society, the theme of Kearney Community Theatre’s current production includes ideas that transcend the centuries.
Artistic co-director Joni Kuzma draws some strong parallels between the characters of Dickens’ story and the play by Stefano Lo- Verso and Mary Irey, “A Christmas Carol … More or Less.” She also identifies the obstacles of the script.
“The challenge is to portray not only the relationship between Charlie and Sarah, but the relationship between Scrooge and the rest of his life — and make it believable,” she said.
The play starts when Sarah and Charles Cunningham, a married couple who operate a small theater, learn that their cast is unable to get to the venue because of a snowstorm. This problem compounds their relationship: Charles plans to end their marriage on the same night. Under the guise of “the show must go on,” the couple decide to present “A Christmas Carol” with Charles taking the role of Scrooge and his wife handling all the other roles.
“They start out a little on edge,” Kuzma said. “As the play goes on, their tolerance of one another grows, similar to Scrooge’s heart softening. Their hearts soften as well.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Kearney Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol … More or Less” opening at 7:30 p.m. today and continuing through Dec. 15. Tickets for the comedy are $18.
Kuzma and DeeDee Kitzelman co-direct the production.
“There are two journeys in this play, definitely two parallel journeys,” Kuzma said. “The challenge is to bring new life to your grandmother’s ‘Scrooge’ compared to this ‘Scrooge.’”
The cast features three performers. David Rozema and Lauren Bonk portray the husband and wife. Trystan Bennett plays the role of Jack Chiara.
For Kuzma, the play speaks about hope.
“No one is beyond hope,” she said. “There is always a source within us where there is goodness and kindness. We wanted to portray that sense of hope and peace and joy, especially during this holiday season.”
Kuzma understands the value of experiencing “A Christmas Carol … More or Less” in a theatrical setting, with an audience.
“For this particular play, the realness of it and the fact that you have a play going on within a play, it lets us see the humanness of the characters,” the director noted. “They make mistakes, but they’re doing their very best.”
She also sees the value of presenting a tale of redemption with performers drawn from the community.
“Community theater and live theater are made up of very real people,” Kuzma said. “It takes a whole group of people to present a play, but it can be done and the show has to go on, no matter what.”
She estimates that a typical show at Kearney Community Theatre requires about 100 people from start to finish, including the performers, crew members, ushers and office staff.
“It brings us together not only as a little community of our own here, but it also invites the community in to create that oneness, that common voice that helps us celebrate the holidays together,” Kuzma said.
For the performers, telling the classic Dickens story while mixing it with a contemporary love story requires concentration.
“The parts are challenging for our actors to carry the story,” Kuzma said. “They must continue to make that delineation between the couple that is learning to re-evaluate their relationship and with Scrooge, who is learning to re-evaluate his life.”
The co-directors wanted to bring out the humor in “A Christmas Carol … More of Less” but still emphasize a strong message.
“I just love this story,” Kuzma said. “We really wanted it to be funny without being too over-the-top funny.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.