KEARNEY — The 1733 Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus and Friends will perform their annual Christmas benefit concert, “Yuletide Favorites,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Recital Hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Admission to the concert is free, but donations, which will go to CASA and UNK music scholarships, will be accepted.
The concert will include a variety of Christmas music, including instrumental and vocal, with male and female solos, duets, quartets and larger groups.
The concert’s finale will be a Julian Wachner arrangement of “Angels We Have Heard on High,” featuring a brass quintet with tympani, orchestra bells, piano and other percussion instruments.
Individuals who are interested in singing with the large choir are invited to contact Fran Wilson at 308-234-5376 or frjgwils@yahoo.com for a copy of the music. The large choir will rehearse at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the UNK choral room before the concert.
