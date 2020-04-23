KEARNEY — Currently for arts organizations in central Nebraska, the only certainty is the unknown.
“Everything is swirling right now,” said Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center and member of the Kearney Cultural Partners. “I feel fairly confident that by October we will have programming available for our audiences. But events scheduled between June and October are all up in the air. A lot of it will depend on what happens during the next several weeks.”
Most venues began canceling or postponing events during the second week of March due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christensen believes that by the end of May, a clearer picture will emerge on how the arts organizations can move forward.
“We remain focused on the future,” she noted. “We know that the arts are integral to the health and vitality of the community, not as much as food to the body, but like food for the soul. We know it’s so important to help bring the community back together, collectively, whether through a live performance or a movie theater, a concert in a hall or at an outdoor venue. Those are all important to the mental health and vitality of the community.”
While Christensen understands the priority of food, shelter and employment, she also recognizes how the arts contribute to the fabric of society.
“It’s important that we move forward and make sure that we are fulfilling our missions to the community,” she said. “Specifically for the Merryman, we seek to be a place of affirmation for the arts. We’re part of the community and we’re part of the engine that drives the economic welfare of this area.”
Even though a place like the Merryman is dark during this time, the promise of the concert stage can serve as a beacon of hope for the future, something that audience members can anticipate experiencing when the rules of social distancing change. Live performance opportunities will return and the Merryman will be offering meaningful programming that can help put these difficult times in context.
“I do think people will need to make decisions on whether they feel comfortable being part of a larger group,” Christensen said of the next several months.
The decision to suspend performance seasons came quickly for most arts organizations. Restarting those schedules will happen more slowly.
“Scheduling performances is not based on just the community calendar or schedule of availability at the Merryman, it relies on many factors,” Christensen said. “Are the artists in the vicinity or are they traveling on the East Coast or the West Coast? In order to provide the performing arts at a ticket price that audiences can afford, we have to find the best possible routed date for these artists. It’s not always easy to find a date that works for everyone.”
Live theater organizations that present a musical or a stage drama usually need at least six weeks to prepare a show. That six-week window needs to begin after officials lift the restrictions on social distancing.
Something as simple as ticket refunds presents problems for arts organizations in central Nebraska.
“Our patrons have been very understanding and patient — and appreciative — of what we’re trying to do,” Christensen said. “We are extremely grateful for that. The complexities for refunding tickets involves things like staff time, credit card charges and the technology to make those changes. For patrons who don’t have access to technology, we need to call each one of them individually. That’s a huge amount of time.”
Christensen prefers to reschedule the performances at the Merryman.
The future of the arts in central Nebraska still looks strong. The Kearney Cultural Partners, a collective of 18 nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, met monthly to discuss schedules, funding opportunities and advertising options.
“We were operating at such a high level,” Christensen said of the group. “We had such great plans and we were so focused on the future. Collectively we were doing great things. Some of those things will be delayed.”
She believes that this economic downturn will effect art organizations for several years.
“I do feel that the foundations of these groups in Kearney are strong enough to withstand the economic situation,” Christensen said. “I think that’s part of what we have in place, that strong foundation, because of the open channels of communication. We share information so well. We help each other collectively, promote each other’s programming and share ideas on funding.”
Members of the Kearney Cultural Partners met online in April and included directors from several state organizations.
“We had a direct line from the federal level of what kind of assistance was available for our non-profits,” she said. “What other community has that kind of organization to provide information and support for its cultural groups? We are fortunate and proud to have the Kearney Cultural Partners working together.”