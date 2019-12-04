KEARNEY — Kearney High School is breathing new life into a tale about a sunken city.
On Saturday, they’ll see if the re-imagining can get them to the Class A State Play Production competition.
“Atlantis is always a civilization that people are fascinated with. It’s kind of this utopia society that everyone holds up and reveres,” said KHS One Act Director Sarah Essay. “But I think that every civilization and culture has its problems, and I think pointing out the problems and challenges that a society that we view as perfect can kind of be a mirror to our own society and cause us to reflect on what we are valuing and what we are allowing to happen in our society.”
“Theater is a great way to look at ourselves and question ourselves,” she added.
“Requiem Atlantis” follows the fall of the ancient island. Students fill the roles of oracles predicting the tragedy, council members questioning the current leadership, disdained refugees and power-hungry cultists spreading fear and distrust.
The cast of students seems to have a firm understanding of the way the show comments on the current political climate.
“I think it’s a really good way for us as youth to exercise our concerns for what’s happening all around us that we can’t take part in yet,” said senior Tyler Wong, the one act’s light crew chief.
A heavy theme requires each of the actors to be deeply invested in their characters and thoughtfully consider how their actions and lines move the plot along.
Senior Mary Van Ingen-Schade, Queen Hypatia, said, “It definitely takes a lot of energy, every time, even in rehearsal we have to be ‘on’ and especially in performances. We have to just think about what each of the lines mean and their importance to this story and also to our current events.”
“It’s a really intense show and it has a lot of heavy topics to address in a 30-minute show,” echoed senior Lillian Bombeck, who play Empress Euthalia.
In addition to acting on the stage, KHS students also are widely involved behind the scenes of the show as stage managers, makeup artists, and light and sound technicians. Senior Chinyere Obasi even composed, arranged and recorded the show’s original score. KHS grad Andrew Hale also designed and constructed the ancient-looking costumes, all out of donated white bedsheets that were then dyed and crafted into unique togas.
The seniors agreed that the group of more than 50 students must work together in order to pull off a great performance.
Compared with other artistic competitions, like the speech team, one act is a performing art where everyone truly is on the same “team,” Bombeck explained.
“This is so much more together and you have to all work together to make one piece of art,” she said.
As the team looks toward their district performance Saturday afternoon on their home stage, Essay said one of the keys to putting on a great show will be diving into the applicable theme.
“Keeping their energy up and embracing what the show really means to the audience and what it means to society as a whole, I think, will help them connect with their audience and connect with their characters,” Essay said. Enjoying “every second on stage” and “every interaction,” she added, will make the cast shine.
@TiffanyStoiber
