KEARNEY — Tickets are on sale for the 25th Kearney Holiday Home Tour, which is planned 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, and for the preview cocktail reception 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Six homes will be decorated for the holidays. For the third year, proceeds will support the HelpCare Clinic, 3015 A Ave.
Just 200 tickets will be sold for the Dec. 6 event. Tickets at $50 each may be purchased at the clinic or at HelpCareClinic.org/Tour.
Dec. 7 tickets are $20 each for ages 2 and up. They are also available online, at the HelpCare Clinic, or at ticket partner locations: Shopping Tripps, the Rustic Patch, Kearney Floral, and Diva’s Floral and Boutique.
The goal of $25,000 will improve access to medical care in the community at the HelpCare Clinic.
Raffle tickets at $5 each, or five for $20, also are available. Prizes include $500 Buffalo Bucks cards and other local gift cards. They may be purchased at HelpCare Clinic, at the reception, and at any home on the tour. Purchasers do not have to attend the home tour to win.
The 2019 Kearney Holiday Home Tour is sponsored in part by six Glittering Gold sponsors: Midlands Contracting, BD Construction, the Solid Rock, Regenirex Advanced Pain Solutions, Dr. Scott and Lori Smith, and First National Bank, as well as major in-kind sponsor Younes Hospitality.
HelpCare Clinic is a free clinic providing medical care to disadvantaged people. Learn more at the HelpCare Clinic's website.
