KEARNEY — If Dave Lerbakken has heard a song one time, he’ll try to play it.
“I play all cover music and I go all over the place,” the Kearney resident said. “John Cougar, Tom Petty, Journey, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney — I play all of that. And I take requests. Folks that are listening are trying to be as interactive as they can.”
Lerbakken has been performing music in central Nebraska many years. He currently plays bass in cover band, The Innocence, and teaches at Yanda’s Music.
“People will say, hey, play this, play that,” he said. “If I’ve heard it once, I’ll try it. If I can find the chords and have the melody in mind, you bet, because I’m always trying to learn new music.”
During these times of social distancing, Lerbakken has been performing a free solo show at 6 p.m. each Friday on Facebook Live at his Facebook page.
“I play bass in The Innocence and guitar is my fourth instrument that I play,” Lerbakken said. “I play guitar out of necessity. When I look for a new song, the first thing I think about is whether I can play it. Is it within my skill set? Second, is it a hit? Audiences in Nebraska have such a wide variety of music that they like. Somebody will be asking me for ‘Gin and Juice’ and the next one is Pantera.”
When it comes to selecting songs for his set, the musician excludes his own personal taste.
“That’s the best part,” he laughed. “If I don’t like it, it starts to become a song I grow to like, because of the process and the response from the audience. I can’t imagine someone like Neil Diamond getting up and doing ‘Sweet Caroline’ every night and saying, ‘That was the best “Sweet Caroline” I’ve done in 40 years.’ I don’t have to love it, I just have to like it enough to play it.”
When it comes to the art of playing a cover tune, Lerbakken keeps several things in mind.
“There’s art that can be made in the reproduction,” he said. “I try to put my little spin on it, but I don’t deviate too far. There are some songs that I take complete liberties with like an acoustic version of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ which I’ve never seen done. At the end of that song I kick in with the lead guitar solo and finish it like the real version. There’s art in that but it’s an entertaining thing to perpetuate great music.”
Even with all his experience of performing music, Lerbakken described performing for a camera instead of an audience as “nerve wracking” at first.
“I kept looking at myself sing, which I’ve never done,” he said. “It was like, oh, God, I made that face? And then when I got done with the song, be it my best or my worst, it’s still the same applause — none. So I’ll get a whole bunch of requests for something like ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ and I’m down there pumping my best Steve Perry and when I finish, just silence. And my cat rounds the corner to use the box.”
On the positive side, this new style of performing helps Lerbakken focus on his playing and singing.
“That’s because it’s all I’ve got,” he said.
In order to keep his performances presentational, Lerbakken set up a full light show in his basement.
“I smoke it up with fog and I have a backdrop down there so it looks like I’m on stage,” he said. “Most performers, when they live stream it, do it from their lounge chair. I try to make the performances feel live in an effort to set myself apart from the others. That gives me a little more ‘oomph’ when I get downstairs.”
Lerbakken sees this change as something with permanence. He plans to continue live streaming when the restrictions on social gatherings eases.
“I think I’ll keep doing this,” he said. “Now that I’m past 40, folks who have watched me play since I was 22 are in a different world now. They have kids. They don’t go out to clubs. This helps me reach those fans who have been with me for all these years and it’s been great for folks from out of town who don’t often get a chance to see me perform. And as a band, The Innocence plays so many private events like weddings and corporate stuff, you’d have to crash a wedding to come hear us. We were talking, as a band, of doing at least one live stream event a month.”
While Lerbakken’s Facebook shows are free, he does have an online tip jar for anyone who wants to help support his efforts.
“I’ve found that folks enjoy tipping,” he said. “They have been very generous. It makes them part of the experience.”