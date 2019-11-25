BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Singer songwriter and Kearney, Neb., native Jim Salestrom will perform Dec. 6 for the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Salestrom will be performing selections from his latest album, “Library,” and representatives from the Library of Congress — the nation’s oldest federal cultural institution — will join the justices for Salestrom’s performance. He will be accompanied by his son, James, a Nashville, Tenn.-based musician.
“I’ll be singing the title song “Library” from the new album along with a number of other selections from prior appearances,” Salestrom said. This will be his third performance for the Supreme Court dating back to his first invitation by friend Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. He has performed in Washington, D.C., numerous times, including concerts at the White House for four U.S. presidents. In 1993, he was invited to perform on Memorial Day at The Vietnam Veterans Memorial with President Bill Clinton and Gen. Colin Powell.
Salestrom’s career began in the 1970s with the CBS/EPIC band Timberline. He went on to record with John Denver, and toured the world with Dolly Parton in her band. He also has served as the John Denver “voice” for numerous JD tribute concerts.
“Library” is Jim’s 31st album. He has been repeatedly recognized for his promotion of multiple nonprofit causes and is proud of an Emmy Award for his songwriting. Upcoming, Jim will be featured in the annual journal C.F. Martin Guitar Co., which will be released in January.
