KEARNEY — Labeling any music as uniquely “American” requires a certain leap of faith.
“It’s really hard to describe what makes music ‘American,’” said Alison Gaines, director of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. “With the music of Aaron Copland, he wrote melodies that sounded like someone wrote them 100 years ago. Sometimes he actually quotes pre-existing melodies, for example Stephen Foster’s ‘Camptown Races’ is in ‘Lincoln Portrait.’ And Foster is a great example of someone who wrote music that sounds like an old traditional song that everybody used to sing, passed down from generation to generation. But no, we actually know who wrote that song.”
Some American music draws from traditional folk sources and other music from the U.S. often has elements of our own creation of musical genres like jazz.
Gaines cites the music of Leonard Bernstein as an example of a composer who focused less on traditional American folk music and more on styles or genres of music that were born in the U.S. — like jazz — and incorporated it into his orchestral scores.
“With the jazz influence on Bernstein’s music, the sound of America is a little easier to observe,” she said. “It shows up in the rhythm especially, and also in the harmony.”
Gaines will lead the Kearney Symphony Orchestra in an exploration of American music during the spring concert, “Celebration of American Music,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the concert is $10. Students are admitted for free.
The concert also will feature selections from American composer, arranger and conductor Morton Gould and one of UNK’s Concerto/Aria Competition winners swinging an aria by Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti.
Gaines believes that the power of American music, especially music from the mid-20th century, comes from a point of familiarity that the audience has with either our traditional folk music or from our familiarity with our original genres like jazz or rock.
“A lot of the stuff that’s original in Copland’s music sounds like a composer took some folk song that was handed down from their grandma,” she said. “Lots of times the melodies are original but are set in an old style.”
Gaines wanted to explore American music as a way to honor Black History Month and Presidents’ Day, both celebrated in February.
“I felt it was an important month commemorating some important things,” Gaines said. “Why not commemorate some of these national holidays with some music of our nation.”
Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” honors the presidency of Abraham Lincoln. First performed in 1942, the music uses spoken excerpts of Lincoln’s speeches as well as descriptive comments about the nation’s 16th president.
“This piece is one of the best examples of how narration can be paired with music,” Gaines said. “Some of the narration is about Lincoln but all of his quotes are so thought provoking and so powerful. Copland does an incredible job of setting the biographical portions of the narration to one style of music, more sentimental and nostalgic sounding.”
The composer uses a different style of music to accompany Lincoln’s thoughts on democracy.
“As the readings progress over the course of the piece, you hear different styles backing them up,” Gaines noted. “And then he goes for a bit of a dramatic sweep and saves some of the most powerful quotes — and the most powerful music — for the end.”
The piece of music often brings Gaines to tears.
“I get really choked up when I hear that combination of Copland’s music with those incredible words,” she said.