KEARNEY — To most listeners, the power of music to entertain is clear. To some audience members, music also can frighten.
Consider “Peter and the Wolf.”
The music by Sergei Prokofiev, composed in 1936, tells the story of a boy who tries to save his animal friends from a wolf.
“The story has a bit of child empowerment in it,” said Alison Gaines, director of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. “This boy takes matters into his own hands, but he takes a really big risk — a calculated risk, but a risk nonetheless.”
The piece of music includes a narrator who explains the story. Another goal of the composer is to create a musical work that helps children identify the instruments of the orchestra by associating them with characters in the story.
“I also feel that the piece has an environmental message because if it wasn’t for his interaction with the bird, especially, he wouldn’t have been able to catch the wolf,” Gaines said. “And they don’t kill the wolf. They take him to the zoo.”
Regardless of the outcomes — which varies according to the different scores — the music can be scary for children, which fits well into the opening performance of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 season, “Scary Tales,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
Admission is $10. Students are admitted at no charge with a free ticket.
“The hunters help the boy get the wolf to the zoo as he has already caught the wolf,” Gaines said. “And he says to the hunters, ‘Don’t shoot. Birdie and I have already caught the wolf. Now you can help us take him to the zoo.’ The only disturbing part is when the wolf swallows the duck. I’m not going to change that. At the very end you can hear the duck’s theme, sort of quietly. I believe that’s the last line of the whole piece.”
UNK Reynolds Chair Brad Modlin will provide the narration for the piece.
Other pieces in the concert include performances by mezzo-soprano Sharon Campbell.
UNK faculty member and saxophonist David Nabb will premier a piece written for him by Texas composer Robert Gross.
“The composer will be joining us,” Gaines said. “He will fly in from Dallas. Robert is going to meet with our composition students. He’s also going to talk to the woodwind studio about music therapy because he’s getting a degree in that. We’re getting a lot of mileage out of him.”
Nabb plays a one-handed saxophone due to a medical disability.
Gross wrote about the music: “David and I both wanted a virtuosic piece that would prove the viability and equality of adapted instruments. So David told me to write a real concerto, don’t hold back, the sky’s the limit, write what I would write for any saxophone player. And so I did and the results have been amazing. David’s a phenomenal player and his collaboration with Alison has been just outstanding.”
The 20-minute piece features the saxophone and symphony.
“We’ve been making little changes here and there in tempo and pacing that we’ve talked about with Robert Gross,” Gaines said. “He hasn’t had the benefit of hearing it with a live orchestra.”
The changes are the kinds of things performers give to new pieces of music.
“That’s a fun thing about new music — you really get to put your stamp on it,” Gaines added.
