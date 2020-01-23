KEARNEY — Paul Powell’s book began with a prompt from his mentor and university professor to “write whatever you want and then we’ll show you how to get it published.”
“It was an independent study back in 2003,” Powell recalled of the request as part of his graduate studies. “So in my spare time I wrote these essays. I started getting them published in some pretty decent journals. I was published in ‘Buddhist-Christian Studies,’ which is published by the University of Hawai’i Press. University presses are usually the gold standard for academics.”
Powell finished three essays on spirituality and meditation, achieving some additional successes by presenting one of the essays at a conference in Wales.
“So I sent a submission to a small, independent academic press in England for a book proposal,” he said. “Sure enough, they said yes, and said it looks interesting. I was all excited about this. And then I said, this is a book, right? These essays only constitute about 50 pages.”
The publisher needed more — tens of thousands of words more.
Powell, a Kearney resident, taught at Central Community College during this time and the book project fell to the wayside as he pursued his teaching and other projects.
At the prompting of a friend, Powell took a fresh look at his essays.
“I went on sabbatical for a year and I started pounding out the drafts of some more essays, trying to get some stuff together,” he said. “After I retired, I went back to writing with the encouragement of some very good friends. So I sat down, wrote them and got them put in the project.”
In October, Cambridge Scholars Publishing released Powell’s book, “Zen and Artificial Intelligence, and Other Philosophical Musings by a Student of Zen Buddhism.” The 150-page book contains six essays and a prologue about a spiritual experience that happened to the author in the desert while hitchhiking around the country as a young man.
While Powell’s path to publishing looks straightforward in hindsight, the roots of it began 40 years ago.
“I’ve never taken a lot of classes in theology or Zen philosophy but I’ve read a lot about it,” he said. “I do sit and meditate. For four decades I’ve been reading about this and practicing.”
In his essays, Powell wanted to take aspects of Western culture and look at them through a lens of Zen philosophy.
“I looked at technology and artificial intelligence and thought, what would a Zen person think about this?” he said. “So I wrote that essay.”
He also looked at the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy from a Zen perspective.
The second half the book, subtitled “Strange Landscapes,” contains newer material.
“I really went way off in left field with these three essays,” he laughed. “I made some pretty crazy claims. In one, I have a theory about the afterlife.”
Powell admits that his book isn’t for everyone. For one thing: The price.
“You’ll never find this in a bookstore,” he said. “It’s considered a textbook so they only send it out to colleges and universities. It’s really expensive. I think the price started at $120. Can you believe that? Now you can get it for $75. I doubt anybody is ever going to buy this thing. In all reality, I really wrote it for my daughters.”
The author understands the limited demand for “Zen and Artificial Intelligence.” He also understands that a book, even a slim 150-page collection of philosophical essays, speaks about his impact on the world.
“I’ll be come and gone and the book will never be a best seller,” Powell said. “Hardly anybody is ever going to read it. But it’s going to be there, right? Someday my grandkids and my great-grandkids can at least look at this and say, ‘He was on the planet, he was a thinking person and he had ideas he could express.’”
Powell also sees the book as a solid, definitive way of stating his beliefs.
“That’s what writing does,” he said. “That was the subtext of what I taught in my writing classes; if you want to find out what you think, start writing. At some level, your unconscious will deliver some form of insight into the issue, if you just open up to that.”
When it comes to writing and expressing his thoughts, Powell sees the process as extremely satisfying.
“Some people like to play music, some people like to go jogging,” he said. “Some people find manipulating language to be very satisfying. Poets are an example. I like to sit down and just play with words.”