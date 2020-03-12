KEARNEY — Two western troubadours are riding into Kearney for two days of music and writing at the Kearney Public Library. Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black perform and lead creative writing workshops, and have worked with the library’s writers group since it was formed five years ago.
- Noon March 23: Grombacher and Black lead the writers group workshop on turning everyday stories into memoir. Fee is $10. Lunch is included. Pre-registration requested.
- 3 p.m. March 23: They will lead a youth ukulele workshop for beginners and intermediate players. Preregistration requested by March 22.
- 7 p.m. March 24: They will perform a free concert, “Songs & Stories of the American West.”
“We’re both looking forward to meeting with the writers’ group again,” Grombacher said.
“I’m also looking forward to leading the ukulele workshop, and meeting a new group of talented young people in Kearney,” Black said.
All three programs are open to the public. For more information call Christine Walsh at 308-233-3282, or visit www.cityofkearney.org, and click on “Library.”
KPL is at 2020 First Ave. in downtown Kearney.