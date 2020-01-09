KEARNEY — Central Nebraska residents can expect to see expanded programming for children at The Archway in 2020.
It begins with an Art at The Archway watercolor workshop 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Children ages 8-13 years are invited to spend the afternoon discovering their creative side with watercolor artist Kellie Jo Risk.
No previous experience is needed and all the materials will be provided by The Archway.
“We’ll give children who have an interest in drawing and painting the opportunity to practice some basic techniques that they can use at home and in school to sharpen their skills and get more enjoyment from making art,” said Risk, who was an art instructor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for more than 20 years.
During the workshop, students will learn watercolor techniques while they are guided in completing paintings on prairie landscape and wildlife themes. The cost of the workshop is $25 per student. For more information and to register for the class, visit The Archway’s website or call the Archway at 308-237-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.